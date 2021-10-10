IPL 2021: Dwayne Bravo completes 550 wickets in T20, inches closer towards Lasith Malinga's milestone

Bravo - who made his 150th appearance for Chennai Super Kings - when he walked into the middle against Delhi Capitals in qualifier one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 made it special by claiming a big milestone.

The West Indian needed just one from picking up 550 wickets in T20 cricket (overall) continued to prove he's one of the finest bowlers of the shortest format of the game. Playing his 506th T20 game, the right-arm quick claimed his 550th dismissal.

He picked up the wicket of fellow West Indian Shimron Hetmyer as the left-handed batsman tried to hit him over mid-wicket for a maximum. But the change of pace worked for Bravo as the batsman failed to generate the power in that shot and Ravindra Jadeja picked took a regulation catch in the deep.

Bravo is head and shoulders above the rest of the bowlers in this department as the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s is veteran South Africa spinner and his fellow Chennai Super Kings teammate Imran Tahir. Tahir - has picked up 420 wickets in T20 cricket in 334 games.

Another West Indies bowler Sunil Narine is third on the list with 419 scalps from 380 matches.

Bravo, however, didn't have a memorable outing with the ball in the crucial match against the Delhi-based franchise. The medium-pacer returned with not so impressive figures of 3-0-31-1. With 167 wickets under his belt, the CSK bowler also surpassed Delhi Capitals' senior spinner Amit Mishra (166 wickets) to become the second leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

He's now just four wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in IPL to surpass Lasith Malina, who leads the tally with 170 wickets. Malinga - who played all the IPL games for Mumbai Indians - has retired from all forms of cricket.