IPL 2021: Fleming full of praise for Gaikwad, impressed with player growth

After Gaikwad's century took CSK to 189/4, Royals led by fifties from Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal sealed a seven-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Although Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 went in vain against Rajasthan Royals, the youngster earned a lot of plaudits. And CSK head coach was first in queue as he said CSK will celebrate the "continuation of the young man's journey".

"It was a magnificent innings and it is not often that you have a centurion in (on) your side and you come away with a loss. But the team celebrated an individual performance, it was of high class and another continuation of the young man's journey," said Fleming during a virtual post-match press conference.

Fleming also added that others are now starting to realise why the MS Dhoni-led outfit always had high regard for opening batter Gaikwad, who was bought by CSK in the IPL 2019 auction.

"Our expectations have always been very high (and) the others have just started to realise why we have such high regard for him (Ruturaj) but his performance today was magnificent, so we are proud of him and pleased with his progress and the way he is playing is outstanding," Fleming added.

Gaikwad, who played 6 matches for 206 runs including three fifty plus scores in the back end of 2020 season, is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2021 with 508 runs with 3 fifties and 1 centruy from 12 matches, making the 24-year-old also the Orange Cap leader.

Gaikwad will look to carry his form into CSK's next match in IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals on Monday (October 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. CSK and DC are on 18 points from 12 matches and will play to finish in top of the table.