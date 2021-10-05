IPL 2021: Form of these 5 India cricketers is big worry ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

1. R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals)

Ashwin's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad had surprised everyone. But chief selector Chetan Sharma attributed his presence in the squad to his experience, and to the absence of injured offie Washington Sundar. ‘‘Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL 2021 and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington (Sundar) injured. Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad," Sharma had said.

But that remark about IPL is not really on the mark. The veteran spinner had taken just 5 wickets from 10 matches and his economy rate of 7.2 is nothing to write home about.

2. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

At his best, Hardik Pandya brings unmatchable balance to the India white ball sides. He is a hard-hitting presence at No 6, often the finisher, and can chip in with those useful overs and key wickets. But the problem is that he is not at his best now. Hardik has played 10 matches for defending champions MI and has made just 112 runs and 40 of them came in one innings when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His average is 14 and strike rate is a paltry 114.28. And he has not bowled even one over for Mumbai in the IPL 2021. All we have heard from MI coaches about how hard Hardik has been working at nets on his bowling. The signs are worrying indeed.

3. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

The left-handed wicketkeeper batsman was impressed all in IPL 2019 and 2020 with some force hitting, eventually opening the door for him to the India side. He made a fine fifty for India during his T20 debut too. But once the IPL 2021 arrived, Ishan's form has dipped so low that he is not even finding a place in the Mumbai Indians side. He has been dropped in favour of Saurabh Tiwary in their last four matches.

From 8 matches, Kishan has scored just 107 runs at 13.37 and his strike rate is a poor 86.99. On the other hand, Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper batsman whom he superseded, has been scoring in plenty.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The senior pacer is expected to play a vital role for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with the new ball. But he is not even delivering for the Sunrisers, as all he could manage was 5 wickets from 10 matches at an economy hovering over 8. Bhuvneshwar has not been able to either take wickets or check the run flow or score those important, quick runs down the order for his franchise. It will certainly concern India.

5. Rahul Chahar (Mumbai Indians)

The young leg-spinner has been preferred over more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal for the T20 World Cup 2021. The reasoning was that Chahar will bowl at a quicker pace that will be beneficial for India in the T20 World Cup. Chahar has taken 13 wickets from 11 matches alright for MI but was benched for one game for his inability to check runs. His economy is 7.39 and on low-scoring matches, which could be the norm in the T20 World Cup if IPL 2021 matches are of any indication, it can make a difference to the outcome.