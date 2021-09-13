IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir explains how Mumbai Indians can have an advantage in UAE

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 finals in the UAE to lift its record fifth IPL title. The holders - who are placed fourth in the points table with 8 points in seven games - will be aiming to repeat their exploits from last year and return triumphant once again.

Rohit & Co. played its first seven games on slow pitches of Chennai and Delhi in the first phase of the IPL 2021 but Gambhir believes the pitches in the UAE will assist their swing bowlers.

While speaking on STAR SPORTS show GAME PLAN, Gambhir - who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL glories - shared his views on how the defending champions will have an advantage in UAE. The former India opener claimed the presence of match-winning pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will bode well for Mumbai for there will be swing upfront.

Gambhir said, "They've (MI) played in conditions that are completely different to where they normally play in. When you see the conditions in Chepauk or Delhi, they are completely different from what you get at Wankhede. And, as I mentioned, they are going into conditions that are suited to their fast bowling - people like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. There will be swing upfront, so they will be very dangerous. Plus, Mumbai wants balls to swing and you've got quality fast bowlers and it's going to be an advantage for them."

Gambhir also stated that almost every Mumbai batsman, including captain Rohit and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, struggled to score on the slow Chepauk tracks. But in UAE, they'll get the tracks where the ball would come onto the bat nicely.

"Plus their batters, want the balls to come on to the bat as well, people like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, all those guys struggled at Chepauk, because it was gripping and turning. They are not going to struggle, once they start playing in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. So, that's the reason why I would feel Mumbai Indians will have an advantage; they can't afford to be slow starters anymore, because they have seven games to go and they might have to win 5 matches to qualify, so they can't afford to be in that situation, where they have to win five out of five," Gambhir added further.

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai as the second half of IPL 14 kicks off in the UAE.