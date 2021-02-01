IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell's IPL career might change should MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings buy him in auction

Which team should bid for Maxwell in IPL 2021 Auction?

Chennai Super Kings should look to go after the Aussie if he fits into the budget and might very well fit into captain MS Dhoni's scheme of things.

CSK finished at the bottom half of the points table last season and the Chennai-based franchise might bid for Maxwell to get a three-dimensional player for the season as they seek redemption after hitting the rock bottom in IPL 2020.

Why Maxwell could be a nice addition to CSK set-up?

Chennai Super Kings require just one overseas player into their squad after former Australia cricketer Shane Watson retired from all formats of cricket. Watson was one of the best buys for the CSK after the purchased the all-rounder ahead of IPL 2018. Watson - who had by then retired from international cricket - was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for not performing well in the previous edition with them. But the Watson of CSK reminded everyone of old days and showed why he's held in such high esteem in the white-ball cricket.

Watson's transformation at CSK is another example of how players bring out their best in the league after donning Yellow Jersey. Same could be said about Maxwell - who might see a change in fortunes after getting inducted into the CSK set-up.

Maxwell is still one of the most feared T20 batsmen in the world and MSD manages to bring the best out of him then there's no stopping Mad-Max and the CSK juggernaut in IPL 2021. He can offer a few overs of spin and is a brilliant athlete who possesses a safe pair of hands when it comes to catching. CSK badly need to improve in this department.

Maxwell could be a good buy for captain Dhoni because Dhoni knows very well how to bring the best out of a player. Following back-to-back poor performances in IPL 2020, Maxwell said that the reason for his dismal figures in India's marquee event is that he's often unclear about his role with the IPL side. However, this is never going to be the case with CSK for coach Stephen Fleming's side is known for backing their players to the hilt and showing confidence in them when everyone else counted him out.

CSK has had a history of rejuvenating players

There have been several examples like Ashish Nehra, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir who gave some of their finest performances in the dusk of their career.

Even today, players looking for international comebacks hope to be a part of the CSK set up and regain their confidence under the stewardship of Fleming and Dhoni. Who knows, the same could happen Maxwell too and his IPL career might take an upward curve after getting into the side.

MS Dhoni's 'Midas touch'!!

CSK captain MS Dhoni and his relationship with coach Stephen Fleming has over the years ensured that the CSK side runs like well-oiled machinery despite having several senior players in the side.

T20 is often considered youngsters' game but same couldn't be said about CSK for many of their players to giving their best after getting associated with the Chennai franchise. With Dhoni and Fleming being one of the best captain-coach duos the league has ever seen and with the kind of excellent man-management skills, the duo has not just shaped-up the youngsters but also redeemed the careers of many senior players.

CSK - the only team to give a player a longer rope

The case of Watson is a testimony to the fact that CSK doesn't believe in too much of chopping and changing to their side and that has been one of the biggest reasons why it is the second most successful franchise in the tournament.

If Maxwell is indeed purchased by CSK at the IPL 2021 Auction on February 18, then he's definitely going to play a lot of league games for the franchise with a fresh mindset into the middle. Dhoni's Midas touch might just be the antidote Maxwell needs to save his sinking ship in the IPL.