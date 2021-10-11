IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Eliminator Highlights: Sunil Narine single-handedly propels Knights in Qualifier 2

Chasing a sub-par 139, the Knight Riders overhauled the target in 19.4 overs, thanks to Narine's sensational cameo of 15-ball 26. The left-handed batsman was promoted at number five and made an immediate impact by tonking three sixes off Dan Christian's over to tilt in his team's favour.

Openers Shubman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) gave Knight Riders a fine start in the run chase. RCB bowlers made some inroads with some disciplined effort but they could never manage to put the batting side under pressure as they didn't have enough total to defend.

Earlier in the day, Narine (4/21) sent RCB's big guns back in the dug-out as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell had no answer to his turning deliveries under pressure situation as they were restricted to 138/7.

With Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) not conceding a single boundary and Shakib Al Hasan (0/24 in) also keeping the batsmen on a tight leash, the KKR's spin troika in their 12 overs gave away only 65 runs with four boundaries.

Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 18 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (39 off 33 balls) got off to a great start by adding 49 runs in the first five Powerplay overs after Eoin Morgan started with left-arm spin of Shakib.

The opening duo attacked an under-pressure Shivam Mavi with as many as five boundaries coming in those first few overs. However, it was Lockie Ferguson (2/30), whose extra pace did Padikkal in as the left-hander, trying to cut, dragged a delivery, pitched well outside off-stump.

RCB's last league match hero Kona Bharat (9 off 15 balls) was clearly troubled because of the slowness of the track with spinners getting the ball to grip off the surface. He was Narine's first of the four victims when he tried to loft the spinner over long-off but didn't reach to the pitch of the delivery and was holed out in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer.

Kohli, who has had good starts in most games but lost the momentum post Powerplay overs with the field spread, once again went into a shell. The shot that got him out had desperation writ large over it as the slog sweep to a fuller delivery from Narine was never on.

The result was a pegged back leg-stump which also spelt doom for RCB. AB de Villiers (11) has had his worst IPL season and it was a real beauty from Narine -- a classical off-break that went through the gate to embarrass the legendary Proteas.

RCB's best player of the season Maxwell (15) was supposed to have a bad day as per 'Law of Averages' and did catch up with him trying to slog-sweep Narine's off-spinner which ballooned to short third-man to make it a dream day for the Trinidad man.

