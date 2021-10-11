IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Eliminator Highlights: Sunil Narine single-handedly propels Knights in Qualifier 2

Sharjah, Oct 11: West Indies spinner Sunil Narine showed glimpses of his vintage past with a magical four-wicket haul and displayed his big-hitting prowess with the bat as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in IPL 2021 Eliminator here on Monday (October 11).
Chasing a sub-par 139, the Knight Riders overhauled the target in 19.4 overs, thanks to Narine's sensational cameo of 15-ball 26. The left-handed batsman was promoted at number five and made an immediate impact by tonking three sixes off Dan Christian's over to tilt in his team's favour.
Openers Shubman Gill (29) and Venkatesh Iyer (26) gave Knight Riders a fine start in the run chase. RCB bowlers made some inroads with some disciplined effort but they could never manage to put the batting side under pressure as they didn't have enough total to defend.
Earlier in the day, Narine (4/21) sent RCB's big guns back in the dug-out as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell had no answer to his turning deliveries under pressure situation as they were restricted to 138/7.
With Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) not conceding a single boundary and Shakib Al Hasan (0/24 in) also keeping the batsmen on a tight leash, the KKR's spin troika in their 12 overs gave away only 65 runs with four boundaries.
Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 18 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (39 off 33 balls) got off to a great start by adding 49 runs in the first five Powerplay overs after Eoin Morgan started with left-arm spin of Shakib.
The opening duo attacked an under-pressure Shivam Mavi with as many as five boundaries coming in those first few overs. However, it was Lockie Ferguson (2/30), whose extra pace did Padikkal in as the left-hander, trying to cut, dragged a delivery, pitched well outside off-stump.
RCB's last league match hero Kona Bharat (9 off 15 balls) was clearly troubled because of the slowness of the track with spinners getting the ball to grip off the surface. He was Narine's first of the four victims when he tried to loft the spinner over long-off but didn't reach to the pitch of the delivery and was holed out in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer.
Kohli, who has had good starts in most games but lost the momentum post Powerplay overs with the field spread, once again went into a shell. The shot that got him out had desperation writ large over it as the slog sweep to a fuller delivery from Narine was never on.
The result was a pegged back leg-stump which also spelt doom for RCB. AB de Villiers (11) has had his worst IPL season and it was a real beauty from Narine -- a classical off-break that went through the gate to embarrass the legendary Proteas.
RCB's best player of the season Maxwell (15) was supposed to have a bad day as per 'Law of Averages' and did catch up with him trying to slog-sweep Narine's off-spinner which ballooned to short third-man to make it a dream day for the Trinidad man.
Here mykhel takes a look at the highlights from Eliminator between RCB and KKR:
It's all over! Knight Riders defeat Royal Challengers by 4 wickets in the Eliminator and storm into Qualifier 2. The journey of the Virat Kohli-led side comes to an end with a disappointing loss.
Scores level! KKR need 1 off 3 balls.
2 runs needed off 4 balls.
Dan Christian bowls the final over and Shakib hits a boundary on the first ball.
5 runs came from that over bowled by Garton. KKR reach 132/6 in 19 overs. They need 7 off 6 balls.
George Garton bowls the 19th over for RCB.
Tight over from Siraj as he concedes 3 runs and picks up the wickets of Narine and Karthik. KKR - 127/6 in 18 overs, 12 needed off 12.
Wicket! Siraj strikes again and this time it's Dinesh Karthik (10) edges him. Srikar Bharat pouches the ball but the TV umpire checks if the catch was clean. The umpire confirms the gloves were underneath the ball and Karthik has to depart. KKR - 126/6 in 17.4 overs.
Wicket! Narine tries to hit Siraj for a biggie but misses the ball completely and the ball hits his off stump. The southpaw has to depart for 26 off 15. This is the 100th IPL wicket for Siraj.
Harshal Patel ends his spell with an impressive show. KKR - 124/5 in 17 overs.
KKR reach 112/4 in 15 overs, they need 27 off 30 deliveries to win. Should be a comfortable run chase for them.
Wicket! Nitish Rana (23) tries to hit Chahal but AB de Villiers takes a good catch to give RCB another wicket. #KKR - 111/4
After 13 overs, KKR reach 107/3. They need 32 off 42 deliveries. The move to promote Sunil Narine has paid off for Eoin Morgan.
SIX, SIX, wide, SIX!! Sunil Narine can do nothing wrong tonight as the Caribbean calypso overturns the game in KKR's favour. KKR milk 22 runs from that over and reach 101/3 in 12 overs.
SIX, SIX!!! Sunil Narine hits Dan Christian for back-to-back maximums in a similar fashion over mid-wicket.
Most wickets in an IPL season: 32 Dwayne Bravo (2013) 32 Harshal Patel (2021)* 30 Kagiso Rabada (2020) 28 James Faulkner (2013) 28 Lasith Malinga (2011) 27 Jasprit Bumrah (2020)
Wicket! Venkatesh Iyer (26) gets a faint edge off Harshal Patel and Srikar Bharat takes a good catch diving towards his right. RCB camp breaks into celebration. #KKR - 79/3 in 11 overs
Four!! Rana plays another reverse sweep and ends Maxwell's over with a boundary. KKR - 74/2 in 10 overs.
Dropped! Iyer mishits the full toss delivery from Maxwell and Shahbaz fails to take a catch at fine leg.
SIX!! Nitish Rana gives Glenn Maxwell a taste of his own medicine as he hits a maximum via switch hit.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his first over as the spinner traps Rahul Tripathi (6) in front. Kohli had to go upstairs to get that breakthrough. KKR - 53/2 in 7 overs.
Four! Rahul Tripathi ends Harshal Patel's over with a boundary over deep point as KKR reach 48/1 in 6 overs.
Shubman Gill (29) has been once again outfoxed by a slower one. Harshal Patel - the leading wicket-taker of season strikes in the first over. AB de Villiers takes good catch in the deep. KKR - 41/1 in 5/2 overs.
15 runs came from that over bowled by Garton and KKR reach 34/0 after 4 overs.
Four, Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Shubman Gill off Garton. The youngster is showing some aggressive intent up front.
SIX!! Short-pitched delivery from Garton and Iyer hooks him over fine-leg for a maximum. The ball goes out of the park. RCB didn't hit a six in their innings. Iyer has already hit one in the second over of the chase.
After the first over, Kolkata Knight Riders reach 7 without a loss. George Garton bowls the second over for RCB.
2nd innings! Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill begin run chase for KKR. Mohammed Siraj starts the proceedings with the new ball for RCB.
End of the innings! Royal Challengers Bangalore have been restricted to 138/7 after electing to bat first in Eliminator. Sunil Narine rattled RCB middle-order and prevented them from posting a respectable total on board. KKR now require 139 runs to enter Qualifier 2. Credit goes to KKR spinners for stopping the flow of runs and some poor shot selection by RCB batters.
Run Out! Wrong call from Harshal Patel from the non-striker's end costs Dan Christian his wicket. RCB lose seventh wicket.
Harshal Patel was given LBW off Mavi, the batter went upstairs to review. The ball-tracking showed the batsman was not out.
Four! A boundary for Harhal Patel on the free-hit delivery from Mavi. These are welcome runs for RCB.
Wicket! Full toss from Ferguson and Shabaz Ahmed (13) tries to hit the bowler over mid-on but fails to connect well. Shivam Mavi takes good catch in the deep and RCB lose their sixth wicket.
AB de Villiers in UAE leg 0(1), 12(11), 11(6), 4*(1), 23(18),19*(13), 26(26), 11(9) = 106 runs | Avg - 17.66 | SR 124.70
Big Wicket! Glenn Maxwell (15) mishits and Ferguson takes a simple catch at short third-man. Fourth wicket for him in as many overs. RCB in trouble
Dropped! Shahbaz Ahmed (6) has been put down in the deep by Shubman Gill off Narine.
Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers haven't batted together at all this entire season.
Not Out! Shahbaz Ahmed was given LBW off Varun Chakravarthy while trying to reverse sweep. The batsman reviews it as there was contact between bat and ball.
Four! A boundary of Shahbaz Ahmed on the very first delivery, via edge as the ball, flew between wicketkeeper and slip fielder.
WICKET! AB De Villiers (11) tries to play Sunil Narine towards the on-side, misses it completely and gets bowled. Narine is on fire, three big wickets for him tonight in three overs. #RCB - 102/4 in 14.2 overs.
Four!! AB de Villiers plays a fine reverse sweep and gets a boundary. Narine's over ends with a four. RCB reach 94/3 in 13 overs, they need a good partnership between ABD and Glenn Maxwell.
Big Wicket! Virat Kohli tries to slog sweep Sunil Narine but misses it completely and the ball crashes into the stumps. RCB captain departs for 39. 88/3 in 12.2 overs. The captain has been dismissed at the wrong time. Poor shot.
Four! Virat Kohli ends Ferguson's over with a superb boundary. RCB reach 88/2 after 12 overs.
Glenn Maxwell hits a boundary against Shakib Al Hasan. He's going to be the key for RCB.
Wicket! Srikar Bharat (9) tried to hit carrom ball from Sunil Narine for a big shot but failed to connect it properly and Venkatesh Iyer takes a regulation catch at long-on. RCB - 69/2 in 9.4 overs.
Lucky! Srikar Bharat would have been a goner had Dinesh Karthik collected the ball and effected the stumping off Varun Chakravarthy. The batsman was way outside the crease, survives.
RCB reach 57/1 after 7 overs against KKR. A decent start for the batting side, Kohli - who is in the middle - would look to forge a fine partnership with Srikar Bharat from here on.
Wicket! Lockie Ferguson provides the breakthrough KKR were looking for as Devdutt Padikkal (21) gets a thick inside edge off the delivery bowled at 149kph which crashed onto the stumps. #RCB - 49/1 in 5.1 overs.
A fine start for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator as they post 49/0 in 5 overs. KKR bowlers are looking to break another fine opening stand between these two.
Four! Inside-out shot from Virat Kohli off length ball from Mavi and the batting maestro gets a boundary on the first delivery of the new over.
Four! Poor delivery from Ferguson and Padikkal acknowledges it with a boundary towards fine leg.
Four! Lockie Ferguson bowls the fourth over for KKR and a late cut from Devdutt Padikkal takes the ball towards the third-man boundary on the first delivery.
Four! Kohli gets a boundary on the free-hit delivery off Mavi and 9 runs off it. RCB - 17/0 after 2 overs.
Four! Virat Kohli hits Shivam Mavi over point and gets a boundary. And it's a No Ball too as the bowler over stepped. 5 runs for Kohli.
Four! The first boundary of the innings came from that bat of Virat Kohli as he gets a four off Shakib. RCB reach 7/0 after 1st over.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal make their way into the middle after the fireworks. KKR starts the proceedings with Shakib Al Hasan.
Padikkal is ready for the big match!
All Set For A Cracking Contest 👌 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2021
3⃣, 2⃣, 1⃣ & LET'S GO! 👏 👏 #VIVOIPL | #RCBvKKR | #Eliminator | @RCBTweets | @KKRiders
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/PoJeTfVJ6Z pic.twitter.com/Gh3x3VmtBF
Kolkata Knight Riders' Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Playing XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Eoin Morgan: We would have loved to bowl first anyways. The toss doesn't bother us. We are feeling confident within the group, we are starting to come good as a team. We are playing with the same team..
Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first, looks like a great wicket, nice and hard. It gets tougher to bat here in Sharjah as the game progresses. No changes. A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi. Very happy for KS. This is what this tournament is all about. Meetings have been pretty short and sharp. We have the ability to win games, nothing changes this being an Eliminator.
Eliminator: Toss Update: RCB captain Virat Kohli have won the toss and has opted to bat against KKR. Both teams play with the same XI.
Glenn Maxwell: Not bad. We have had a couple of good sessions. Now we are looking forward to getting out there. He (Bharat) was pretty buoyed after the last game. Obviously it was an amazing night, probably we were behind the game for the lot of it and to finish off like that was a great way to head into the playoffs. Nice to win a game like that, gives the group a lot of confidence going forward. Just been ultra consistent, been really comfortable in my technique and in my role, carrying on that consistency has been really rewarding. It (Sharjah) has been different. I think we have to try and front-end it a little bit more to try and get as many runs in the first 15-16 overs. We know how difficult it gets in the back end, the wicket slows up and the outfield is extremely slow. We have to stick to our game plan, sometimes we are little bit slow off the mark but if we can be on it from ball one, sticking to our lengths a little bit longer and put some dot ball pressure then we can get ourselves in the game.
Big MAXIMUMS 💪 on the cards 🤔#VIVOIPL | #RCBvKKR | #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/rMZyd1SnLv— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2021
Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB: There hasn't been much of a difference in the first and second half with respect to my preparation. I have just looked to bring my confidence from the Sri Lankan series into this one. We are treating this like a quarter final, it is a do or die game. We need to give not just 100% but 200% here. Whether it is international or IPL, we are used to playing with these small boundaries. If a batsman is to get out, he gets out within 50 meters, so these 60 meter boundaries are good enough. Good balls, whether on a small or big ground, are good balls. I haven't had a look at the pitch, we got stuck in the traffic for two hours. I need to put on my lenses as well (laughs).
Which team are you rooting for?
Hello & welcome from Sharjah for #Eliminator of the #VIVOIPL. 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2021
It's the @imVkohli-led @RCBTweets who will square off against @Eoin16's @KKRiders in what promises to be a fascinating contest. 👌 👌 #RCBvKKR
Which team are you rooting for tonight❓ 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2nmnJHr7cn
This is how KKR opener Shubman Gill prepared for the Eliminator against RCB.
Some Gill-tastic shots to put you in the matchday mood 😍👌@ShubmanGill #KKR #RCBvKKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Ad878QuQD6— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 11, 2021
RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal has been the boss of Sharjah in IPL 2021. The opposition will be wary of him tonight!
DDP 🤝 Sharjah Cricket Stadium.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 11, 2021
Can’t wait to see you put on a show tonight, Dev! 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/v48ES455fV
Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL season. In the second knockout game of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner will progress to qualifier 2 where they'll face Delhi Capitals to book a ticket to the final. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.