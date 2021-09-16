IPL 2021: Know these 5 first-time players who can fire up IPL 14 Phase II in UAE

In the run-up to the IPL 2021 second phase, the eight teams have redrafted their respective squads and MyKhel takes a look at five players from the new signings who can make a flutter in the UAE.

1. Wanindu Hasaranga

The Royal Challengers Bangalore wanted a replacement for Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who skipped the IPL 2021 II for personal reasons. Precisely at that time, Hasaranga came up with some impact performances against India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, in the white ball series. The RCB did not have to think long to woo the Lankan leggie. The Virat Kohli-led side also killed two birds with one shot as Hasaranga can also a mighty contributor with the bat down the order. In the slowish UAE pitches, Hasaranga can make a massive effect.

2. Tabraiz Shamsi

Andrew Tye was another Australian player withdrew from the IPL 2021. It had out Rajasthan Royals in a quandary as they already were without stars like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. But the Royals management did wise move roping South African chinaman bowler Shamsi. He has a good bag of tricks like an effective googly and recently Shamsi took a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in an ODI in Colombo. Shamsi also picked up three wickets in the second T20I against Lanka that helped them bag the series. He can really add edge to the Royals attack in the pitches of the UAE.

3. Adil Rashid

Rashid had said missing out on the IPL 2021 bus did not bother him much but a few days after that statement the England leg-spinner signed a contract with Punjab Kings. Rashid walked in as a replacement player for withdrawn pace bowler Jhye Richardson of Australia. Rashid is a vastly experienced campaigner in the T20s, and has improved leaps and bounds as a batsman too in the last couple of years.

4. Tim David

Tim is the first Singapore player to enter the busy world of IPL. The 6'5 batsman will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 25-year-old has already made some impression as a hard-hitting batsman in various T20 leagues like the BBL, PSL, the Hundred and CPL and his T20I strike-rate hovers around 160. Tim is also a handy off-spinner. David came in as a replacement player for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

5. Nathan Ellis

The Australian pacer had little experience despite being 26 years old. In fact, he has played just two T20Is, 7 first-class and 11 List A matches. But a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his T20I debut has earned him a contract with Punjab Kings as a replacement player for his compatriot Riley Meredith. Ellis is not super quick like his compatriot but relies more on variations and bounce to get his wickets. Perhaps, Kings will require this canny bowler more than ever in the IPL 2021.