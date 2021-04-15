Cricket
IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

By
Mumbai, April 15: The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will offer some massive moments for us on Friday (April 16). The Chennai outfit will be more eager going into the match because they need a win at the Wankhede Stadium to enter the points table after losing the first match to Delhi Capitals.

The Punjab Kings will also be eager to register their second win after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling match the other night. Here's a chance for you to be a part of this singularly entertaining match through MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

The MS Dhoni-led side could not go over the line despite posting 188 on the board against the Capitals. However, the CSK showed enough spark in that game for us to think that they can challenge the more equipped teams meaningfully. They will require more runs from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis and skipper MS Dhoni, who got out for a duck against KKR. The plus side is that they have runs coming from the likes of Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali. South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi might be available for this game.

The form their frontline batsmen showed could be heartening for PBKS. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored big and Chris Gayle chipped in effectively. Mohammed Shami made a good return to competitive cricket while young Arshdeep Singh showed nerves of steel in the final over against a raging Sanju Samson. They will be eager to build on these set of positives against an experienced Chennai side.

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, M Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jhye Richardson, Mohmmad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021 Predictions
Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
