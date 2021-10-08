IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: CSK vs DC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

1. Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Dominic Drakes, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.
2. Possible Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk/Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
3. Dream11
Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (Captain, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Josh Hazlewood.
4. Match prediction
The Delhi Capitals hold all the aces. They are the in-form and the most consistent side in IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings might have experience and depth but that may not be enough to prevent Delhi from reaching the final.