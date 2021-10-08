IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: CSK vs DC: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Super Kings have experience and depth in their squad and many of them have mastered the high-pressure play-off situation in the past in the IPL. Delhi had played the Play-offs and final last season but CSK are masters of big matches under MS Dhoni.

That big stage experience cannot be counted out in the Qualifier 1 as the Super Kings can come up with a power-packed effort. This could well be the last season of Dhoni as a CSK player, though he might continue with the Yellow Army in some other capacity such as mentor or director of cricket etc.

So, the team could be motivated to give Dhoni a fitting farewell and a fourth IPL title is a good way of doing it.

On the other hand, the Delhi under the mercurial Rishabh Pant has kicked up a fine season for themselves. They had reached the IPL 2020 final and would like to go one step further and claim their maiden title in the tournament.

The return of Shreyas Iyer have bolstered their Playing 11 and the are served well by their pace bowling heavy unit led by Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan. They might just bring back Lalit Yadav for the Qualifier in place of Ripal Patel, a move that will also give them an additional bowling option.

On the other hand, the Super Kings might just fetch back Suresh Raina who has been replaced by Robin Uthappa for the last two matches. Raina's experience in such big games can be a big addition for the CSK.

So, here's the Dream11, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction details of IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

1. Squads Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Dominic Drakes, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod. 2. Possible Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk/Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. 3. Dream11 Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (Captain, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Josh Hazlewood. 4. Match prediction The Delhi Capitals hold all the aces. They are the in-form and the most consistent side in IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings might have experience and depth but that may not be enough to prevent Delhi from reaching the final.