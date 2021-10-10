IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK Stats and Records preview: Bravo, Rayudu approach milestones

Aiming for direct route into the finals, both Rishabh Pant's DC and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK head into the first qualifier on the back of defeats.

While DC's two match winning streak was ended in final ball thriller by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (October 8), CSK's losing streak extended to three following defeat to Punjab Kings on Thursday (October 7).

Both sides may have lost in their recent outings, but CSK, who finished second and DC, who finished first, were the first two teams to qualify for the play-offs after a brilliant run in the UAE with both teams winning 4 games each.

In their 7 matches of the second phase, CSK opened with victories over RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before they lost three in a row to Rajasthan Royals, DC and PBKS.

DC, on the other hand, secured 4 wins against CSK, SRH, RR and MI in their 6 matches in the UAE, while they suffered defeats to RCB and KKR, the other two teams that qualified for the play-offs.

In the head to head battle, CSK hold the advantage with 15 wins to DC's 10 in the two franchises 25 meetings in IPL. While CSK may have the lead in the head-to-head battles, DC have had the better of Dhoni's side recently, winning 4 of the last 5 meetings, including the 2 wins this season.

In their league phase meetings in IPL 2021, DC did the double over CSK, winning the first fixture by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the reverse fixture by 3 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, where they will clash again on Sunday (October 9).

DC also did the double over CSK in IPL 2020 season, which took place in the UAE. Pant and Co won the first contest by 44 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and the second match by 5 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The two franchises also met in 2014 season in UAE when CSK restricted the Delhi-based franchise to a paltry 84/9 and secured a victory by 93 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In their 25 meetings, 13 matches have been won by the team chasing, while 12 have been won by team batting first. CSK have won 6 times chasing and 9 times when batting first against DC, who have won 7 times when chasing and 3 times when batting first.

At the Dubai venue, teams chasing have had more success, winning 8 of 11 matches so far this season. CSK have won 1 and lost 2 including the defeat to DC, who have won 2 of their three matches, losing against RCB in their most recent outing in IPL 2021.

During the 2020 season, CSK enjoyed better success at the Dubai venue in their worst ever season winning 4 of their 7 matches - 3 times chasing and once when batting first.

DC, meanwhile, despite ending as runners up in 2020, have had bad results at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where they won just 4 of 9 matches - all 4 including a super over were won when they batted first. DC also lost 5 including the qualifier and final last season at this venue.

Both teams will look for a win to directly progress to the final. However, the losing team won't lose all hope as they will get a second chase to reach the final via a Qualifier 2, where they will face winner of the eliminator contested between RCB and KKR.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu is 85 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL and also 1 big hit away from 150 sixes in IPL & 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo if selected will make his 150th appearance in IPL. The West Indian is 1 wicket away from 550 wickets in T20 cricket (overall) and 5 wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in IPL.

▶ Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is 83 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel is 5 wickets away from 100 IPL wickets and 61 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

▶ Delhi Capitals have won each of their last three games in the Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings, their longest such run against Chennai in the competition.

▶ Chennai Super Kings have won six of their last seven games in the Indian Premier League played on a Monday, with their only such loss during this period coming against Rajasthan Royals in October 2020.

▶ CSK have lost their last three matches in this edition of the IPL, the last time they lost more consecutive matches in the IPL was during the IPL 2020 edition, also in the United Arab Emirates (3 matches).

▶ Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) requires 94 more runs, Faf du Plessis (CSK) needs 81 runs more and Shikhar Dhawan (DC) needs 83 runs more to become the leading run-getter in the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

▶ Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis is 7 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL and also 3 fours away from 600 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is 2 big hits away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket and 15 fours away from 1000 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Prithvi Shaw (DC) has a batting strike rate in the Power Plays (Overs 1-6) of the current edition of the Indian Premier League, the best rate for any batsman during this period (min. 150 runs).