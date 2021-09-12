Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: RCB, CSK and PBKS' Indian players arrive from Manchester

By
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrive in Dubai (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrive in Dubai (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Bengaluru, September 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings announced on Sunday (September 12) the arrival of players, who were part of the India and England squads for the second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Following the cancellation of the Manchester Test, players from India and England arrived in Dubai and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine before joining their respective franchise camps.

While RCB took to social media to reveal skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj have landed in Dubai, CSK also announced that all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moen Ali alongside pacer Shardul Thakur and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara have touched down.

"The news you've all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.

"The Style Smiling face with sunglasses, The Charm Upside-down face, The Fire Fire, & The Grace Relieved face! All in 4 the party to begin!," CSK posted with the video.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings trio of skipper KL Rahul, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Shami also landed in Dubai. The trio will also go straight into six-day quarantine.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals announced that Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.

The second phase of IPL 2021, which was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, is all set to resume on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against RCB on September 20. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when RCB take on CSK.

In all, 31 matches will be held in UAE with Dubai hosting 13 matches, while Sharjah will host 10 and Abu Dhabi will host 8 matches.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 14:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments