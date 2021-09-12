IPL 2021: RCB, CSK and PBKS' Indian players arrive from Manchester

Following the cancellation of the Manchester Test, players from India and England arrived in Dubai and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine before joining their respective franchise camps.

While RCB took to social media to reveal skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj have landed in Dubai, CSK also announced that all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moen Ali alongside pacer Shardul Thakur and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara have touched down.

"The news you've all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.

"The Style Smiling face with sunglasses, The Charm Upside-down face, The Fire Fire, & The Grace Relieved face! All in 4 the party to begin!," CSK posted with the video.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings trio of skipper KL Rahul, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal and pacer Mohammed Shami also landed in Dubai. The trio will also go straight into six-day quarantine.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals announced that Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav, underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival in Dubai.

The second phase of IPL 2021, which was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, is all set to resume on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against RCB on September 20. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when RCB take on CSK.

In all, 31 matches will be held in UAE with Dubai hosting 13 matches, while Sharjah will host 10 and Abu Dhabi will host 8 matches.