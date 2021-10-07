IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will be placed 3rd on the table irrespective of the result, while the Rishabh Pant led Delhi has shot at finishing as the top side of the league stage, a matter of pride and of course a place in the Qualifier 1 too.

So, here then the MyKhel Dream11 and Match predictions and Possible Playing 11s.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian/Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton/Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Dream 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Match prediction

The match has no bearing on the IPL 2021 standings as both DC and RCB have qualified to the knockouts. DC, though, can gun for a No 1 finish, more to do with the pride position as they are assured of a place in the Top 2. This could be a battle of equals.