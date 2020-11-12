IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore | List of of players RCB might release, retain in mega auction

Bengaluru, November 11: Unlike in the many previous seasons, disappointment came delayed for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They had a rather smooth run in the IPL 2020 league phase and was poised to finish among the top two.

But a late slump saw them getting forced to play in the Eliminator and the Virat Kohli-led side was knocked out of IPL 13 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. They would be eager to tweak the squad a bit during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 and beef up the squad so that landing of a maiden IPL title will be a reality.

Here's a look at some of the stars they could off-load, acquire in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 etc.

1. RCB might release these big stars Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann. 2. 5 players RCB might retain for IPL 2021 One team could be allowed to retain five players each for IPL auction 2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore might retain: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar. 3. Five players RCB may like to buy in mega auction Chris Lynn, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Chris Green. 4. What is Virat Kohli's future as captain? Kohli has endured another trophy-less season at RCB. He has been part of RCB since the first season in 2008. Kohli took over as RCB captain in 2013 and in the eight seasons, all he could do was to guide the Royal Challengers to three IPL finals. The franchise has often showed immense faith and supported Kohli to the hilt. The lure of Brand Kohli has been too tempting to miss. But another season without an IPL trophy could mark the end of Kohli era in the RCB, at least as a captain. The IPL 2021 is not so far away and at this stage they might not like to tinker the set up and coaches Mike Hesson and Simon Katich too can be expected to receive another term.