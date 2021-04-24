IPL 2021: RR vs KKR, Match 18 Live Updates: Rajasthan, Kolkata look to arrest losing run

Bengaluru, April 24: Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways when they face off in match 18 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 24).
Both Royals and Knight Riders have won just one match each this season, while they have lost three. While Rajasthan will be entering their fifth match of the season on the back of a 10-wicket hammering in the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata will be heading into the match on the back of a thrilling narrow victory to the Chennai Super Kings.
The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have registered their only win of the season over Delhi Capitals, while losing to Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli-led RCB.
Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin their season with a win, have lost three matches on the trot.
It will be a winning comeback for one side tonight, as both are heading into the match on the back of a losing trot. Both Morgan and Samson are leading their sides for the first full season as a skipper.
Tonight’s (Saturday, April 24) game promises to be another high-scoring encounter as both line-ups boast of explosive batsman. Moreover, the Wankhede has sprung up high-scoring thrillers this season and Saturday’s match could churn out a shower of sixes in Mumbai.
Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the RR vs KKR IPL match:
After almost pulling off a thriller over Chennai, and with Andre Russell hitting it well along with Cummins and Karthik, the Knights will have the upperhand over a depleted Rajasthan side.
Half an hour to go for the toss. In the head-to-head count, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge over Rajasthan Royals. While Kolkata have won on 12 occasions, Rajasthan have registered 10 wins over KKR.
The Sanju Samson-led Royals will be playing their final game in Mumbai before heading to Delhi for the next leg. Having notched up only one win from their first four, the Royals will look to end the Mumbai leg with a win.
In KKR's previous match here, DRE RUSS was in EXPLOSIVE form, scoring a blistering 22-ball 54. Another power-packed performance on the cards from the Knight Riders all-rounder?
