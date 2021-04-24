IPL 2021: RR vs KKR, Match 18 Live Updates: Rajasthan, Kolkata look to arrest losing run

Both Royals and Knight Riders have won just one match each this season, while they have lost three. While Rajasthan will be entering their fifth match of the season on the back of a 10-wicket hammering in the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata will be heading into the match on the back of a thrilling narrow victory to the Chennai Super Kings.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have registered their only win of the season over Delhi Capitals, while losing to Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli-led RCB.

Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin their season with a win, have lost three matches on the trot.

It will be a winning comeback for one side tonight, as both are heading into the match on the back of a losing trot. Both Morgan and Samson are leading their sides for the first full season as a skipper.

Tonight’s (Saturday, April 24) game promises to be another high-scoring encounter as both line-ups boast of explosive batsman. Moreover, the Wankhede has sprung up high-scoring thrillers this season and Saturday’s match could churn out a shower of sixes in Mumbai.

Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the RR vs KKR IPL match: