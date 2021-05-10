IPL 2021: From Avesh Khan to Chetan Sakariya, six uncapped Indian players who impressed Aakash Chopra

1. Avesh Khan - Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals' pacer was in fine touch this season and the right-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh didn't let the team feel the absence of international seamers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Chopra praised Avesh for his deliveries to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.

"The first name I have written is Avesh Khan. He has impressed a lot this year because Nortje was not there and even Rabada was not there in the beginning. He bowled consistently well right from the first match where he struck Faf on the pads and MS Dhoni's stumps," Aakash Chopra told in his Youtube channel.

2. Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The second uncapped Indian player whom Chopra picked is Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel. The Haryana cricketer picked up the most wickets in the tournament so far and has been nothing but a revelation this season.

Patel - who leads Haryana in the Ranji Trophy - showed superb control with the ball in this edition and his knack to bowl yorkers at will was simply brilliant.

"At No.2, I have kept Harshal Patel. He has taken the most wickets. He has worked on his slower ones, he has the loopy slower ones similar to Bumrah. He is bowling good yorkers, the pace has also increased slightly and bowled very accurately, just forget those 37 and 22-run overs," he added.

3. Devdutt Padikkal - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 43-year-old cricketer-turned commentator picked up RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal as his third choice. If the left-handed Karnataka batsman gave a teaser of how good a batsman in the making in IPL 2020, Padikkal took his game to another level in IPL 2021. The talented batsman even slammed a century in the league as well.

Chopra added, "At No.3, I have again kept Devdutt Padikkal. He played just the one destructive huge knock but it was fantastic. You can see a different quality in this player. How many uncapped Indian players can say that they have scored a century? It is very very difficult but he has done that."

4. Harpreet Brar - Punjab Kings

Chopra lauded the Punjab cricketer for his stupendous show with the bat as well as with the ball in his very first game of IPL 2021. Against a power-packed RCB batting line-up, Brar picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to help his franchise Punjab Kings clinch a huge win.

"At No.4, Harpreet Brar. We all appreciated his bowling. If you take three wickets in a spell - Kohli, Maxwell and AB, and the next day when he came he hit Prithvi Shaw's stumps. I liked his batting a lot. He hit a few shots which showed he has the ability to play the big shots down the order."

5. Ravi Bishnoi - Punjab Kings

The former India opener picked Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at number five. The Rajasthan spinner didn't get success with the ball for he had to bowl with the wet ball which didn't help him but Bishnoi took some spectacular catches in the tournament.

"At No.5, I should go with Ravi Bishnoi. He took a couple of Superman catches. When he bowled, he had the wet ball on a couple of occasions. He didn't play all the matches, wasn't magical but was impressive," Chopra commented.

6. Chetan Sakariya - Rajasthan Royals

Chopra picked Rajasthan Royals' young left-arm quick Chetan Sakariya as his final choice. Chopra said Sakariya took everyone by surprise with his performance in his debut IPL season. He was impressed with the Saurashtra cricketer's temperament and technique.

"At No.6, the player's name is Chetan Sakaria. He took all of us by surprise. He is the real deal. How impressive he has been, he can make the ball go out and come in. He has both the back of the hand and a normal slower one. If you talk about temperament and technique, there is a lot to like about him," he concluded.