IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Highlights: Rana, Tripathi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders win opener

Bengaluru, April 11: Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
After being put into bat, the Kolkata openers got right down to business as Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave Kolkata a good start in the powerplay.
Rana and Gill put up an opening stand of 53 off 42 to set KKR for a modest total. Rashid Khan handed SRH the breakthrough removing Gill for 15 off 13, but that didn’t stop the KKR batsmen. Rana and Rahul Tripathi stitched together a match-winning knock of 93 off 50.
Nitish Rana, who ensured his place at the top, sizzled with a 56-ball 80 to guide KKR to a defendable total. He was aptly supported by Tripathi, who scored a 29-ball 53. Rana’s innings was studded with 9 boundaries and four maximums.
Though the Knights lost quick wickets in the middle, with the destructive Andre Russell going for 5 and captain Eoin Morgan going for just 2, former skipper Dinesh Karthik played a quick fire 22 off 9 to help the Knight Riders reach 187/6.
In response, SRH did not get off to an ideal start as they lost their openers quickly. After Warner was dropped by Cummins in the first over, Prasidh Krishna removed him in the very next over to hand KKR a good start to their defence.
Shakib al Hasan struck on his very first delivery to remove Wriddhiman Saha. Though Manish Pandey (61 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) put up a fight with a 92-run stand, Cummins broke the partnership to put KKR back into the game.
Despite a fighting unbeaten knock from Pandey, the regular wickets hurt Sunrisers chances as the Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run win.
Here's how the SRH vs KKR IPL match panned out:
End of the match: A comprehensive win for the Knights.
A six off the final delivery from Manish Pandey, but #SRH fall short by 10 runs.@KKRiders with a comprehensive win in their first game of #VIVOIPL 2021 season.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Scorecard - https://t.co/yqAwBPCpkb #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/qdynz3QL2b
Samad hits a six on the last ball but KKR notch a 10 run victory over SRH
Two to start the over. 20 needed off 4
SIX!! Another maximum and this time it goes over long on. 22 needed of the last over
SIX!! Samad times it well and sends it over long on
Captain Morgan picks up another important catch as Vijay Shankar goes for 11 off 7. Russell picks up his first wicket of the evening
SIX!! SRH are not done at all. Shankar pulls it over deep midwicket to end the over with a maximum
Knights have the upper hand at the moment.
KKR have regained control of match after Bairstow’s dismissal. Nabi getting hit by Prasidha will hurt too. Run rate’s climbed to 14, have to throw their bats at everything. Nabi’s showing derring do and taken challenge head on— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 11, 2021
A solid knock from Manish Pandey as he brings up his 19th IPL fifty.
Vijay Shankar the new batsman in. SRH need 57 off 24
CAUGHT! Captain Morgan takes the catch at cover as Nabi has to go for 14 off 11. Prasidh Krishna picks up his second wicket in his final over
FOUR! Nabi recovers from the blow and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary
Painful blow to Nabi on the neck and the physio comes on to check. Signal for a timeout
FOUR! Pandey times it well past long off for a boundary
The required runrate has crossed 12 now. But with Pandey in the middle the job is far from done. SRH need 72 off 33
SIX!! Pandey keeps the scoreboard ticking as he pulls it over square leg to hit Shakib with a maximum. Shakib's spell comes to an end. On his comeback the Bangladesh all-round gave away 34 runs and picked up 1 wicket in his four over spell
WICKET! Cummins to the rescue!! Big wicket as Cummins delivers when KKR needed it the most. Rana takes a smart catch as Bairstow goes for 55 off 40.
Big appeal for LBW. Not given. KKR review it and lose the review. Not a good call from Morgan but the Knights desperate for a breakthrough now.
SIX! And Bairstow notches up his 6th IPL half-century from just 32 deliveries. An important knock for SRH
99 needed off 54 and the pair of Bairstow and Pandey may as well take the game away
FOUR! A wide and a boundary to begin Prasidh Krishna's over. Pandey puts it away between mid-wicket and long on to start the over with a boundary. Pressure on the bowler
Halfway through the innings: Just the one boundary off the over. 8 runs comes off it. SRH need 111 from 60. The required run rate has climbed up to 11.10
Varun Chakravarthy comes into the attack
After losing the early wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey have built a strong partnership and kept the game alive for SRH
SIX!! Bairstow has put SRH right back into the game.
FOUR! Russell comes into the attack and Bairstow immediately puts away the first delivery for a boundary
SIX!! Pandey keeos the scoreboard ticking as he sends it ober the bowlers head.
Good over from Cummins as just three runs come off from the final over of the powerplay. At the end of the powerplay SRH are at 35/2
Pat Cummins to bowl the last over of the powerplay
Pat Cummins to bowl the last over of the powerplay
FOUR! Manish Pandey finds the boundary ropes this time. This over is a sharp contrast to Shakib's first over. 12 runs come off the over. SRH at 32/2 after 5 overs
SIX! Much-needed boundary for Sunrisers as Bairstow lifts it into the stands
A dot to begin Shakib's over.
9 runs come off Prasidh's second over. The overthrow gave away four runs
Overthrow! Shubman Gill the culprit as overthrow sees the ball race past the stumps to the boundary ropes. 5 runs.
Terrific start to the season from Shakib as he picks up a wicket and gives away just a run
OUT!! Onto the leg stump! Shakib Al Hasan off to the perfect start! Wriddhiman Saha goes for 7 off 6
Manish Pandey the new man in. Excellent over from Prasidh Krishna. Picked up the important wicket of David Warner and gave away just two runs
WICKET!! Relief in the KKR camp as Prasidh Krishna does the job and removes Warner. The SRH captain can't capitalise on the lifeline handed to him in the previous over as he is caught behind by Karthik and goes for 3 off 4. Cummins will breath a sigh of relief after dropping him on 0 in the previous over! Good start from the Knights
Two quick runs to begin Prasidh Krishna's over
SIX! A maximum to end the over. Big miss for KKR, not the start they would want
DROPPED! Warner dropped on 0 by Cummins off Harbhajan Singh
A dot to begin the proceedings
Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner to open. Harbhajan Singh with the new ball
KKR players in a huddle. It's time to get the chase underway
At one point the Knights looked like they would cross 200, but the broken momentum in the middle kept them in check. After Rana-Gill’s opening stand, Tripathi-Rana hammered the SRH bowlers to guide the Knights. Former skipper Dinesh Karthik’s cameo at the end helped the Kolkata team reach a challenging total
OUT!! Superb catch from Samad as KKR's innings come to an end with the loss of a wicket. Shakib al Hasan goes for three. KKR post 187/6
FOUR!! A second consecutive boundary! Excellent from Dinesh Karthik
Bhuvi to bowl the final over. Karthik keeps the pressure on with a maximum off the first ball of the over
FOUR!! A bounce and its over the ropes for an important boundary. Nine runs off the penultimate over. One more over to go
Former skipper Dinesh Karthik the new batsman in
Natarajan to bowl the penultimate over
WICKET!! Back-to-back wickets from Nabi. Captain Morgan has to go for just 2
WICKET!! It goes straight up and Vijay Shankar has no trouble taking it. Nabi picks up the big wicket of Nitish Rana. Rana's super 56-ball 80 innings come to an end.
Nabi to bowl the 18th. Bhuvi has one more to go
Good over from Rashid as he removes Russell and gives away just seven runs
Captain Morgan the new man in
And Rashid does it! Manish Pandey takes a sensational catch as the dangerous Russell departs for just 5 off 5.
Rashid to bowl out. A wide and a boundary to begin the over. Not the ideal start
7 runs off the over. Just four overs to go. Russell and Rana in the centre. KKR at 152/2
Russell the new batsman in and he gets right down to business with a boundary. 150 comes up for KKR.
WICKET!! Natarajan hands SRH the breakthrough. Tripathi hits it long way up in the air, and Saha keeps his eyes on it. The wicketkeeper fumbles but holds on to it to end Tripathi's innings. KKR at 146/2 after 15.2 overs
50 up for Tripathi! And he does it in style as he brings up his 28-ball half-century with a boundary
FOUR! Rana-Triphathi picking up the pace for KKR now! Four more from Tripathi.
SIX!!! And this time its Tripathi who sends it into the stands for his second maximum of the over
FOUR! Boundary to begin Bhuvi's over as Rana powers it to the boundary ropes
Good over for KKR as 12 runs come off it. 14 overs done - KKR at 126/1
SIX!! Rana smashes it into the screens for a maximum
FOUR! It goes straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Expensive over from Nabi as 13 runs come off it. KKR at 105/1 after 12 overs
SIX!! After his 50, Rana brings 100 up for KKR in style with a maximum. The wind of course is helping his cause as it lands just past the boundary ropes.
FOUR! Swept away and Tripathi places it in the gap to start Nabi's over with a boundary
SIX!! It was turning out to be good over for Natarajan, but the dangerous Nitish Rana lofts the last delivery over fine-leg into the stands for a maximum.
SIX!! Rana brings up his 12th IPL fifty in style with a huge maximum. The KKR opener brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries.
FOUR! Tripathi pulls it away towards long leg boundary
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. A single to begin the over.
Slogged away! But brilliant fielding by Vijay Shankar at long-on. Saves the boundary. KKR at 69/1 after 9 overs
Decision overturned. The inside edges saves him as Rana keeps his wicket.
BIG APPEAL for LWB and given out! But Rana appeals immediately.
SIX!!! And Tripathi takes no time to settle in as he sends it over long-off for a maximum.
Rahul Tripathi the new batsman in.
WICKET! And Rashid Khan delivers! That's what Warner wanted and Rashid delivered. Shubman Gill has to go. The KKR opener goes for 15 off 13. KKR at 53/1 after 7 overs
Warner brings Rashid Khan into the attack.
Five runs come off the final over of the powerplay. End of the powerplay and KKR at 50 for no loss
FOUR! There's no stopping Rana and he times it well past fine leg for a boundary
Nabi comes into the attack. Warner brings him in for the final over of the powerplay
FOUR! Another boundary of the over. Rana sends this over mid-on. Expensive over from Natarajan as he leaks 12 runs.
SIX!! Not the ideal start for Natarajan! Shubman Gill sends the first delivery into the stands for the first maximum of the evening.
Rana piling the pressure early. 13 runs off the 4th over. KKR at 33/0 after four overs
Rana is a dangerous batsman, hits ball on the rise, unafraid to loft the ball, also strong square of the wicket either side. Could have been dismissed had Samad shown more presence of mind and intent. SRH already suffering— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 11, 2021
Rana piling the pressure on Sandeep Sharma. Three back-to-back fours to begin the over.
FOUR!! Rana lifts it over extra cover and one bounce and over the ropes for a boundary
Missed chance. Falls just short of Abdul Samad.
FOUR! Gill joins the party as he hits Bhuvi for a boundary on the first ball
FOUR! Rana picking up the pace. Beautiful shot from the KKR opener sends it wide of mid-on for the second boundary of the over. 9 runs come off the second over. KKR at 13/0 after 2 overs
FOUR! Inside edge and it runs away to the boundary ropes.
A dot to begin Sandeep Sharma's over
After the first ball boundary, Bhuvi bounced back quickly to bowl five consecutive dots. Appeal for LBW on the final ball. But not give. Just four runs from the first over
FOUR! And the perfect way to start the game. Rana gets off the mark with a boundary of the very first delivery of the match. Rana finds the gap between extra cover and mid-off as it races towards the boundary ropes
Bhuvneshwar Kumar in with the new ball
Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill to open for the Knight Riders
It's match time. The Sunrisers players are in huddle, the umpires walk in.
Warner's decision raises eyebrows:
Match 3. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, A Russell, P Cummins, S Al Hasan, H Singh, V Chakravarthy, P Krishna https://t.co/jt3qCUaHYC #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:
Match 3. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, A Russell, P Cummins, S Al Hasan, H Singh, V Chakravarthy, P Krishna https://t.co/jt3qCUaHYC #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Sunrisers Playing XI:
Match 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, J Bairstow, V Shankar, M Nabi, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, T Natarajan https://t.co/jt3qCUaHYC #SRHvKKR #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
KKR Overseas players for tonight: Morgan, Russell, Cummins, Shakib
SRH Overseas players for tonight: Warner, Bairstow, Nabi, Rashid
Heads is the call from Eoin. SRH win the toss and David Warner opts to bowl first
Time for the toss. The captain's in the middle and set to flip the coin
Just ten minutes to go for the toss. KKR new recruit Harbhajan Singh has been handed the cap.
While both are on equal footing, the odds may be against SRH as they have never won a game in Chennai.
Half an hour to go for the toss of the SRH vs KKR match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have an equal chance of getting the season off to a winning start. Also, it will be interesting to see the playing XIs off both sides for their opening game. Who will Morgan and Warner choose for the opener.
In the head-to-head count, Morgan-led KKR hold an edge over Warner-led SRH.
Hello & good evening from Chennai for Match 3 of the #VIVOIPL. 😎👏@davidwarner31's @SunRisers will be up against the @Eoin16-led @KKRiders. 👌👌 #SRHvKKR @Vivo_India— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Which side will come out on top & start their campaign on a winning note❓ pic.twitter.com/2G46g7OAjR
Just under an hour to go for the toss for tonight's clash at the Chidambaram stadium.
As we gear up for tonight's clash, here's a look back at last night's power performers. The Delhi Capitals opening pair hammered the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to notch up a comfortable seven-wicket win.
Fantastic batting 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
Match-winning knocks 👍
Some cool dance moves 😎@SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw recap @DelhiCapitals' win in their first game of the #VIVOIPL and more. 👏👏 - By @NishadPaiVaidya #CSKvDC @Vivo_India
Watch the full interview 🎥 👇 https://t.co/WKNa608tja pic.twitter.com/5jDGFXnzlz
Another thrilling clash on the cards
The last time @SunRisers faced @KKRiders, we witnessed a Super Over-thriller. 👌👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
What will be in store tonight when the two sides square off in the #VIVOIPL? 🤔🤔 #SRHvKKR @Vivo_India
Let's revisit that Super Over-drama from the last IPL season 🎥👇https://t.co/uSmv0I892T pic.twitter.com/2vJnouNegJ
Three hours to go for KKR's first match of the season. KKR Captain Morgan will hope to find the right balance from the onset.
Some SERIOUS pace coming your way courtesy @patcummins30 & Lockie 🔥— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 11, 2021
Who would you pick in your XI for the #SRHvKKR game tonight?#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/y6Y0dMmys0
The Eoin Morgan-led Knights and the Warner-led Sunrisers both have match-winners in their ranks and the third match of the season promises to be a mouthwatering clash.
The Risers 🆚 The Knights— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2021
𝗪𝗲. 𝗔𝗿𝗲. 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲. 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆. 💪#SRHvKKR #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/3z13rUhK9U
It will be a clash of former champions as Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Stay tuned for the match updates! The game is set to get underway at 7:30pm.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.