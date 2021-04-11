Cricket
IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Highlights: Rana, Tripathi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders win opener

By

kkr

Bengaluru, April 11: Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

After being put into bat, the Kolkata openers got right down to business as Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave Kolkata a good start in the powerplay.

Rana and Gill put up an opening stand of 53 off 42 to set KKR for a modest total. Rashid Khan handed SRH the breakthrough removing Gill for 15 off 13, but that didn’t stop the KKR batsmen. Rana and Rahul Tripathi stitched together a match-winning knock of 93 off 50.

Nitish Rana, who ensured his place at the top, sizzled with a 56-ball 80 to guide KKR to a defendable total. He was aptly supported by Tripathi, who scored a 29-ball 53. Rana’s innings was studded with 9 boundaries and four maximums.

Though the Knights lost quick wickets in the middle, with the destructive Andre Russell going for 5 and captain Eoin Morgan going for just 2, former skipper Dinesh Karthik played a quick fire 22 off 9 to help the Knight Riders reach 187/6.

In response, SRH did not get off to an ideal start as they lost their openers quickly. After Warner was dropped by Cummins in the first over, Prasidh Krishna removed him in the very next over to hand KKR a good start to their defence.

Shakib al Hasan struck on his very first delivery to remove Wriddhiman Saha. Though Manish Pandey (61 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) put up a fight with a 92-run stand, Cummins broke the partnership to put KKR back into the game.

Despite a fighting unbeaten knock from Pandey, the regular wickets hurt Sunrisers chances as the Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run win.

Here's how the SRH vs KKR IPL match panned out:

11:24 pm

End of the match: A comprehensive win for the Knights.

11:02 pm

Samad hits a six on the last ball but KKR notch a 10 run victory over SRH

11:00 pm

Two to start the over. 20 needed off 4

10:58 pm

SIX!! Another maximum and this time it goes over long on. 22 needed of the last over

10:57 pm

SIX!! Samad times it well and sends it over long on

10:53 pm

Captain Morgan picks up another important catch as Vijay Shankar goes for 11 off 7. Russell picks up his first wicket of the evening

10:49 pm

SIX!! SRH are not done at all. Shankar pulls it over deep midwicket to end the over with a maximum

10:46 pm

Knights have the upper hand at the moment.

10:46 pm

A solid knock from Manish Pandey as he brings up his 19th IPL fifty.

10:44 pm

Vijay Shankar the new batsman in. SRH need 57 off 24

10:44 pm

CAUGHT! Captain Morgan takes the catch at cover as Nabi has to go for 14 off 11. Prasidh Krishna picks up his second wicket in his final over

10:42 pm

FOUR! Nabi recovers from the blow and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary

10:38 pm

Painful blow to Nabi on the neck and the physio comes on to check. Signal for a timeout

10:36 pm

FOUR! Pandey times it well past long off for a boundary

10:32 pm

The required runrate has crossed 12 now. But with Pandey in the middle the job is far from done. SRH need 72 off 33

10:31 pm

SIX!! Pandey keeps the scoreboard ticking as he pulls it over square leg to hit Shakib with a maximum. Shakib's spell comes to an end. On his comeback the Bangladesh all-round gave away 34 runs and picked up 1 wicket in his four over spell

10:25 pm

WICKET! Cummins to the rescue!! Big wicket as Cummins delivers when KKR needed it the most. Rana takes a smart catch as Bairstow goes for 55 off 40.

10:19 pm

Big appeal for LBW. Not given. KKR review it and lose the review. Not a good call from Morgan but the Knights desperate for a breakthrough now.

10:18 pm

SIX! And Bairstow notches up his 6th IPL half-century from just 32 deliveries. An important knock for SRH

10:17 pm

99 needed off 54 and the pair of Bairstow and Pandey may as well take the game away

10:12 pm

FOUR! A wide and a boundary to begin Prasidh Krishna's over. Pandey puts it away between mid-wicket and long on to start the over with a boundary. Pressure on the bowler

10:11 pm

Halfway through the innings: Just the one boundary off the over. 8 runs comes off it. SRH need 111 from 60. The required run rate has climbed up to 11.10

10:08 pm

Varun Chakravarthy comes into the attack

10:02 pm

After losing the early wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey have built a strong partnership and kept the game alive for SRH

09:57 pm

SIX!! Bairstow has put SRH right back into the game.

09:56 pm

FOUR! Russell comes into the attack and Bairstow immediately puts away the first delivery for a boundary

09:54 pm

SIX!! Pandey keeos the scoreboard ticking as he sends it ober the bowlers head.

09:51 pm

Good over from Cummins as just three runs come off from the final over of the powerplay. At the end of the powerplay SRH are at 35/2

09:47 pm

Pat Cummins to bowl the last over of the powerplay

Pat Cummins to bowl the last over of the powerplay

09:47 pm

FOUR! Manish Pandey finds the boundary ropes this time. This over is a sharp contrast to Shakib's first over. 12 runs come off the over. SRH at 32/2 after 5 overs

09:45 pm

SIX! Much-needed boundary for Sunrisers as Bairstow lifts it into the stands

09:44 pm

A dot to begin Shakib's over.

09:44 pm

9 runs come off Prasidh's second over. The overthrow gave away four runs

09:42 pm

Overthrow! Shubman Gill the culprit as overthrow sees the ball race past the stumps to the boundary ropes. 5 runs.

09:38 pm

Terrific start to the season from Shakib as he picks up a wicket and gives away just a run

09:36 pm

OUT!! Onto the leg stump! Shakib Al Hasan off to the perfect start! Wriddhiman Saha goes for 7 off 6

09:35 pm

Manish Pandey the new man in. Excellent over from Prasidh Krishna. Picked up the important wicket of David Warner and gave away just two runs

09:32 pm

WICKET!! Relief in the KKR camp as Prasidh Krishna does the job and removes Warner. The SRH captain can't capitalise on the lifeline handed to him in the previous over as he is caught behind by Karthik and goes for 3 off 4. Cummins will breath a sigh of relief after dropping him on 0 in the previous over! Good start from the Knights

09:30 pm

Two quick runs to begin Prasidh Krishna's over

09:29 pm

SIX! A maximum to end the over. Big miss for KKR, not the start they would want

09:28 pm

DROPPED! Warner dropped on 0 by Cummins off Harbhajan Singh

09:25 pm

A dot to begin the proceedings

09:24 pm

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner to open. Harbhajan Singh with the new ball

09:23 pm

KKR players in a huddle. It's time to get the chase underway

09:17 pm

At one point the Knights looked like they would cross 200, but the broken momentum in the middle kept them in check. After Rana-Gill’s opening stand, Tripathi-Rana hammered the SRH bowlers to guide the Knights. Former skipper Dinesh Karthik’s cameo at the end helped the Kolkata team reach a challenging total

09:11 pm

OUT!! Superb catch from Samad as KKR's innings come to an end with the loss of a wicket. Shakib al Hasan goes for three. KKR post 187/6

09:06 pm

FOUR!! A second consecutive boundary! Excellent from Dinesh Karthik

09:06 pm

Bhuvi to bowl the final over. Karthik keeps the pressure on with a maximum off the first ball of the over

09:04 pm

FOUR!! A bounce and its over the ropes for an important boundary. Nine runs off the penultimate over. One more over to go

09:03 pm

Former skipper Dinesh Karthik the new batsman in

09:01 pm

Natarajan to bowl the penultimate over

08:57 pm

WICKET!! Back-to-back wickets from Nabi. Captain Morgan has to go for just 2

08:56 pm

WICKET!! It goes straight up and Vijay Shankar has no trouble taking it. Nabi picks up the big wicket of Nitish Rana. Rana's super 56-ball 80 innings come to an end.

08:54 pm

Nabi to bowl the 18th. Bhuvi has one more to go

08:53 pm

Good over from Rashid as he removes Russell and gives away just seven runs

08:52 pm

Captain Morgan the new man in

08:50 pm

And Rashid does it! Manish Pandey takes a sensational catch as the dangerous Russell departs for just 5 off 5.

08:49 pm

Rashid to bowl out. A wide and a boundary to begin the over. Not the ideal start

08:48 pm

7 runs off the over. Just four overs to go. Russell and Rana in the centre. KKR at 152/2

08:46 pm

Russell the new batsman in and he gets right down to business with a boundary. 150 comes up for KKR.

08:45 pm

WICKET!! Natarajan hands SRH the breakthrough. Tripathi hits it long way up in the air, and Saha keeps his eyes on it. The wicketkeeper fumbles but holds on to it to end Tripathi's innings. KKR at 146/2 after 15.2 overs

08:41 pm

50 up for Tripathi! And he does it in style as he brings up his 28-ball half-century with a boundary

08:41 pm

FOUR! Rana-Triphathi picking up the pace for KKR now! Four more from Tripathi.

08:39 pm

SIX!!! And this time its Tripathi who sends it into the stands for his second maximum of the over

08:39 pm

FOUR! Boundary to begin Bhuvi's over as Rana powers it to the boundary ropes

08:35 pm

Good over for KKR as 12 runs come off it. 14 overs done - KKR at 126/1

08:33 pm

SIX!! Rana smashes it into the screens for a maximum

08:29 pm

FOUR! It goes straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary.

08:27 pm

Expensive over from Nabi as 13 runs come off it. KKR at 105/1 after 12 overs

08:26 pm

SIX!! After his 50, Rana brings 100 up for KKR in style with a maximum. The wind of course is helping his cause as it lands just past the boundary ropes.

08:24 pm

FOUR! Swept away and Tripathi places it in the gap to start Nabi's over with a boundary

08:23 pm

SIX!! It was turning out to be good over for Natarajan, but the dangerous Nitish Rana lofts the last delivery over fine-leg into the stands for a maximum.

08:18 pm

SIX!! Rana brings up his 12th IPL fifty in style with a huge maximum. The KKR opener brings up his half-century off 37 deliveries.

08:16 pm

FOUR! Tripathi pulls it away towards long leg boundary

08:15 pm

Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. A single to begin the over.

08:11 pm

Slogged away! But brilliant fielding by Vijay Shankar at long-on. Saves the boundary. KKR at 69/1 after 9 overs

08:08 pm

Decision overturned. The inside edges saves him as Rana keeps his wicket.

08:08 pm

BIG APPEAL for LWB and given out! But Rana appeals immediately.

08:06 pm

SIX!!! And Tripathi takes no time to settle in as he sends it over long-off for a maximum.

08:05 pm

Rahul Tripathi the new batsman in.

08:03 pm

WICKET! And Rashid Khan delivers! That's what Warner wanted and Rashid delivered. Shubman Gill has to go. The KKR opener goes for 15 off 13. KKR at 53/1 after 7 overs

07:59 pm

Warner brings Rashid Khan into the attack.

07:58 pm

Five runs come off the final over of the powerplay. End of the powerplay and KKR at 50 for no loss

07:57 pm

FOUR! There's no stopping Rana and he times it well past fine leg for a boundary

07:55 pm

Nabi comes into the attack. Warner brings him in for the final over of the powerplay

07:54 pm

FOUR! Another boundary of the over. Rana sends this over mid-on. Expensive over from Natarajan as he leaks 12 runs.

07:50 pm

SIX!! Not the ideal start for Natarajan! Shubman Gill sends the first delivery into the stands for the first maximum of the evening.

07:48 pm

Rana piling the pressure early. 13 runs off the 4th over. KKR at 33/0 after four overs

07:46 pm

Rana piling the pressure on Sandeep Sharma. Three back-to-back fours to begin the over.

07:45 pm

FOUR!! Rana lifts it over extra cover and one bounce and over the ropes for a boundary

07:43 pm

Missed chance. Falls just short of Abdul Samad.

07:41 pm

FOUR! Gill joins the party as he hits Bhuvi for a boundary on the first ball

07:40 pm

FOUR! Rana picking up the pace. Beautiful shot from the KKR opener sends it wide of mid-on for the second boundary of the over. 9 runs come off the second over. KKR at 13/0 after 2 overs

07:37 pm

FOUR! Inside edge and it runs away to the boundary ropes.

07:35 pm

A dot to begin Sandeep Sharma's over

07:34 pm

After the first ball boundary, Bhuvi bounced back quickly to bowl five consecutive dots. Appeal for LBW on the final ball. But not give. Just four runs from the first over

07:32 pm

FOUR! And the perfect way to start the game. Rana gets off the mark with a boundary of the very first delivery of the match. Rana finds the gap between extra cover and mid-off as it races towards the boundary ropes

07:31 pm

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in with the new ball

07:30 pm

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill to open for the Knight Riders

07:28 pm

It's match time. The Sunrisers players are in huddle, the umpires walk in.

07:11 pm

Warner's decision raises eyebrows:

07:08 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:

07:07 pm

Sunrisers Playing XI:

07:06 pm

KKR Overseas players for tonight: Morgan, Russell, Cummins, Shakib

07:06 pm

SRH Overseas players for tonight: Warner, Bairstow, Nabi, Rashid

07:01 pm

Heads is the call from Eoin. SRH win the toss and David Warner opts to bowl first

07:01 pm

Time for the toss. The captain's in the middle and set to flip the coin

06:52 pm

Just ten minutes to go for the toss. KKR new recruit Harbhajan Singh has been handed the cap.

06:52 pm

While both are on equal footing, the odds may be against SRH as they have never won a game in Chennai.

06:30 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss of the SRH vs KKR match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have an equal chance of getting the season off to a winning start. Also, it will be interesting to see the playing XIs off both sides for their opening game. Who will Morgan and Warner choose for the opener.

06:10 pm

In the head-to-head count, Morgan-led KKR hold an edge over Warner-led SRH.

06:09 pm

Just under an hour to go for the toss for tonight's clash at the Chidambaram stadium.

05:49 pm

As we gear up for tonight's clash, here's a look back at last night's power performers. The Delhi Capitals opening pair hammered the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to notch up a comfortable seven-wicket win.

05:03 pm

Another thrilling clash on the cards

04:39 pm

Three hours to go for KKR's first match of the season. KKR Captain Morgan will hope to find the right balance from the onset.

04:34 pm

The Eoin Morgan-led Knights and the Warner-led Sunrisers both have match-winners in their ranks and the third match of the season promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

04:27 pm

It will be a clash of former champions as Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Stay tuned for the match updates! The game is set to get underway at 7:30pm.

Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
