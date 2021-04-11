IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR, Match 3 Highlights: Rana, Tripathi shine as Kolkata Knight Riders win opener

Bengaluru, April 11: Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

After being put into bat, the Kolkata openers got right down to business as Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave Kolkata a good start in the powerplay.

Rana and Gill put up an opening stand of 53 off 42 to set KKR for a modest total. Rashid Khan handed SRH the breakthrough removing Gill for 15 off 13, but that didn’t stop the KKR batsmen. Rana and Rahul Tripathi stitched together a match-winning knock of 93 off 50.

Nitish Rana, who ensured his place at the top, sizzled with a 56-ball 80 to guide KKR to a defendable total. He was aptly supported by Tripathi, who scored a 29-ball 53. Rana’s innings was studded with 9 boundaries and four maximums.

Though the Knights lost quick wickets in the middle, with the destructive Andre Russell going for 5 and captain Eoin Morgan going for just 2, former skipper Dinesh Karthik played a quick fire 22 off 9 to help the Knight Riders reach 187/6.

In response, SRH did not get off to an ideal start as they lost their openers quickly. After Warner was dropped by Cummins in the first over, Prasidh Krishna removed him in the very next over to hand KKR a good start to their defence.

Shakib al Hasan struck on his very first delivery to remove Wriddhiman Saha. Though Manish Pandey (61 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (55 off 40) put up a fight with a 92-run stand, Cummins broke the partnership to put KKR back into the game.

Despite a fighting unbeaten knock from Pandey, the regular wickets hurt Sunrisers chances as the Knight Riders notched up a comprehensive 10-run win.

Here's how the SRH vs KKR IPL match panned out: