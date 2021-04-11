IPL 2021: Time to move on from Australia, says Prithvi Shaw

In DC's first match of IPL 2021, CSK were asked to bat when Rishabh Pant won the toss and recovered well from the early losses of Faf du Plessis for nought and Ruturaj Gaikwad to post 188 for seven, with comeback man Suresh Raina top scoring with 54.

But Shaw (72) along with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (85) scythed into what looked like a daunting chase with a stunning stand of 139 for the first wicket and skipper Pant (15 not out) was there to see the Capitals home with eight deliveries to spare.

Dhawan and Shaw took the Super Kings attack to sword at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10) night.

They motored at around 10-an-over for the majority of their partnership. Shaw had faced only 38 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes, by the time he skewed Dwayne Bravo (1-38) to Moeen and there was little remaining doubt about the outcome when Dhawan was trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur (2-53).

"From Australia when I was dropped I was working from there itself. I've to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I've to improve and I'm working hard on myself.

I practiced hard before going to Vijay Hazare with Pravin Amre and worked on that. I had a good plan before going into that tournament, so it's working quite well," said Shaw in the post match press conference.

After scores of 0 and 4 in the first Test of the tour Down Under, Shaw was dropped for the remainder of the series.

Both Prithvi and I were hitting the ball well: Player-of-the-match Shikhar Dhawan

But the Mumbaikar made a good comback in the domestic circuit and scored aplenty in the Vijay Hazare Trohpy, a momentum which he hopes to carry into the IPL.

"Feeling good. Everyone contributed and it was a good start to the season," added Shaw.