IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

Bengaluru, February 2: The Indian Premier League released a list of 590 players for the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru.
Of the 590 players that will go under the hammer during the two-day auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 players belong to Associate Nations.
Ten teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Lucknow Super Giants, Team Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take part in rigorous bidding battle for some top cricketers.
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 2 Crore Base Price
While 48 players fall under the marquee category with a base price of INR 2 Crore, only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket which includes Indian players like Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra.
The INR 1.5 Crore list also features some big overseas names from previous IPL editions like Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Chris Lynn among others.
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1 Crore Base Price
With some players with captaincy material and ability to play in multiple roles, the cricketers in the list are expected to fetch far more than their base price, while some may not even have takers during the auction.
Now, ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, myKhel compiles the list of players registered with base price of INR 1.5 Crore:
|Player No.
|Set No.
|Name
|Age
|Specialism
|Country
|Capped/Uncapped/Associate
|11
|2
|Shimron Hetmyer
|25
|Batsman
|West Indies
|Capped
|22
|3
|Jason Holder
|30
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|28
|3
|Washington Sundar
|22
|All-rounder
|India
|Capped
|29
|4
|Jonny Bairstow
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|England
|Capped
|33
|4
|Nicholas Pooran
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|West Indies
|Capped
|49
|6
|Amit Mishra
|39
|Spinner
|India
|Capped
|98
|12
|Aaron Finch
|35
|Batsman
|Australia
|Capped
|100
|12
|Dawid Malan
|34
|Batsman
|England
|Capped
|102
|12
|Eoin Morgan
|35
|Batsman
|England
|Capped
|113
|13
|James Neesham
|31
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
|124
|14
|Ishant Sharma
|33
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|164
|19
|Alex Hales
|33
|Batsman
|England
|Capped
|166
|19
|Chris Lynn
|31
|Batsman
|Australia
|Capped
|191
|21
|Glenn Phillips
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|New Zealand
|Capped
|199
|22
|Adam Milne
|29
|Fast Bowler
|New Zealand
|Capped
|260
|29
|Usman Khawaja
|35
|Batsman
|Australia
|Capped
|272
|30
|Lewis Gregory
|29
|All-rounder
|England
|Capped
|286
|31
|Kane Richardson
|31
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|287
|31
|Tim Southee
|33
|Fast Bowler
|New Zealand
|Capped
|351
|38
|Colin Munro
|35
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
