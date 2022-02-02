Cricket
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

Some big names from previous editions feature in the INR 1.5 Crore Base Price list for IPL 2022 Auction
Some big names from previous editions feature in the INR 1.5 Crore Base Price list for IPL 2022 Auction

Bengaluru, February 2: The Indian Premier League released a list of 590 players for the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru.

Of the 590 players that will go under the hammer during the two-day auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 players belong to Associate Nations.

Ten teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Lucknow Super Giants, Team Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take part in rigorous bidding battle for some top cricketers.

While 48 players fall under the marquee category with a base price of INR 2 Crore, only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket which includes Indian players like Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra.

The INR 1.5 Crore list also features some big overseas names from previous IPL editions like Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Chris Lynn among others.

With some players with captaincy material and ability to play in multiple roles, the cricketers in the list are expected to fetch far more than their base price, while some may not even have takers during the auction.

Now, ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, myKhel compiles the list of players registered with base price of INR 1.5 Crore:

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate
11 2 Shimron Hetmyer 25 Batsman West Indies Capped
22 3 Jason Holder 30 All-rounder West Indies Capped
28 3 Washington Sundar 22 All-rounder India Capped
29 4 Jonny Bairstow 32 Wicketkeeper England Capped
33 4 Nicholas Pooran 26 Wicketkeeper West Indies Capped
49 6 Amit Mishra 39 Spinner India Capped
98 12 Aaron Finch 35 Batsman Australia Capped
100 12 Dawid Malan 34 Batsman England Capped
102 12 Eoin Morgan 35 Batsman England Capped
113 13 James Neesham 31 All-rounder New Zealand Capped
124 14 Ishant Sharma 33 Fast Bowler India Capped
164 19 Alex Hales 33 Batsman England Capped
166 19 Chris Lynn 31 Batsman Australia Capped
191 21 Glenn Phillips 25 Wicketkeeper New Zealand Capped
199 22 Adam Milne 29 Fast Bowler New Zealand Capped
260 29 Usman Khawaja 35 Batsman Australia Capped
272 30 Lewis Gregory 29 All-rounder England Capped
286 31 Kane Richardson 31 Fast Bowler Australia Capped
287 31 Tim Southee 33 Fast Bowler New Zealand Capped
351 38 Colin Munro 35 All-rounder New Zealand Capped
Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:11 [IST]
