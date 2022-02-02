IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

Of the 590 players that will go under the hammer during the two-day auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 players belong to Associate Nations.

Ten teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Lucknow Super Giants, Team Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take part in rigorous bidding battle for some top cricketers.

While 48 players fall under the marquee category with a base price of INR 2 Crore, only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket which includes Indian players like Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra.

The INR 1.5 Crore list also features some big overseas names from previous IPL editions like Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Chris Lynn among others.

With some players with captaincy material and ability to play in multiple roles, the cricketers in the list are expected to fetch far more than their base price, while some may not even have takers during the auction.

Now, ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, myKhel compiles the list of players registered with base price of INR 1.5 Crore:

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate 11 2 Shimron Hetmyer 25 Batsman West Indies Capped 22 3 Jason Holder 30 All-rounder West Indies Capped 28 3 Washington Sundar 22 All-rounder India Capped 29 4 Jonny Bairstow 32 Wicketkeeper England Capped 33 4 Nicholas Pooran 26 Wicketkeeper West Indies Capped 49 6 Amit Mishra 39 Spinner India Capped 98 12 Aaron Finch 35 Batsman Australia Capped 100 12 Dawid Malan 34 Batsman England Capped 102 12 Eoin Morgan 35 Batsman England Capped 113 13 James Neesham 31 All-rounder New Zealand Capped 124 14 Ishant Sharma 33 Fast Bowler India Capped 164 19 Alex Hales 33 Batsman England Capped 166 19 Chris Lynn 31 Batsman Australia Capped 191 21 Glenn Phillips 25 Wicketkeeper New Zealand Capped 199 22 Adam Milne 29 Fast Bowler New Zealand Capped 260 29 Usman Khawaja 35 Batsman Australia Capped 272 30 Lewis Gregory 29 All-rounder England Capped 286 31 Kane Richardson 31 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 287 31 Tim Southee 33 Fast Bowler New Zealand Capped 351 38 Colin Munro 35 All-rounder New Zealand Capped