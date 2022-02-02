IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 75 Lakh Base Price

Bengaluru, February 2: A total of 590 players will go under the hammer during the two-day IPL 2022 Mega Auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.
The ten teams including the two new franchises - Team Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants - will bid for 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players belonging to Associate Nations.
From the 590 players, 48 have been selected as marquee players with base price of INR 2 Crore, 20 feature in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket and 33 have registered themselves with a base price of INR 1 Crore.
Meanwhile, 25 Players have registered themselves in the INR lakh category, and leading the group is Indian spinner Rahul Chahar, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team for the past few seasons.
Apart from Chahar, the list also features a player once became the most expensive Indian - Jaydev Unadkat, who is joined by compatriots Navdeep Saini and Siddharth Kaul.
The list also includes some exciting overseas prospects like Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 stars likes Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting.
With the IPL 2022 Mega Auction approaching, here myKhel compiles a list of players with base price of INR 75 Lakhs:
|Player No.
|Set No.
|Name
|Age
|Specialism
|Country
|Capped/Uncapped/Associate
|48
|6
|Rahul Chahar
|22
|Spinner
|India
|Capped
|107
|13
|Dominic Drakes
|24
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|119
|14
|Sheldon Cottrell
|32
|Fast Bowler
|West Indies
|Capped
|122
|14
|Navdeep Saini
|29
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|126
|14
|Jaydev Unadkat
|30
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|168
|19
|Rovman Powell
|28
|Batsman
|West Indies
|Capped
|175
|20
|Daryl Mitchell
|30
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
|180
|20
|Romario Shepherd
|27
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|193
|22
|Jason Behrendorff
|31
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|194
|22
|Nathan Ellis
|27
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|196
|22
|Siddharth Kaul
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|197
|22
|Obed Mccoy
|25
|Fast Bowler
|West Indies
|Capped
|200
|22
|Reece Topley
|28
|Fast Bowler
|England
|Capped
|203
|23
|Todd Astle
|35
|Spinner
|New Zealand
|Capped
|259
|29
|Martin Guptill
|35
|Batsman
|New Zealand
|Capped
|269
|30
|Fabian Allen
|26
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|271
|30
|Ben Cutting
|35
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|276
|30
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|30
|All-rounder
|New Zealand
|Capped
|279
|31
|Sean Abbott
|30
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
|282
|31
|Alzarri Joseph
|25
|Fast Bowler
|West Indies
|Capped
|283
|31
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|33
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Capped
|339
|37
|Darren Bravo
|33
|Batsman
|West Indies
|Capped
|348
|38
|Carlos Brathwaite
|33
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|353
|38
|Keemo Paul
|24
|All-rounder
|West Indies
|Capped
|365
|39
|Billy Stanlake
|27
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Capped
