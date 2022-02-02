IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 75 Lakh Base Price

The ten teams including the two new franchises - Team Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants - will bid for 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players belonging to Associate Nations.

From the 590 players, 48 have been selected as marquee players with base price of INR 2 Crore, 20 feature in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket and 33 have registered themselves with a base price of INR 1 Crore.

Meanwhile, 25 Players have registered themselves in the INR lakh category, and leading the group is Indian spinner Rahul Chahar, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team for the past few seasons.

Apart from Chahar, the list also features a player once became the most expensive Indian - Jaydev Unadkat, who is joined by compatriots Navdeep Saini and Siddharth Kaul.

The list also includes some exciting overseas prospects like Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 stars likes Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting.

With the IPL 2022 Mega Auction approaching, here myKhel compiles a list of players with base price of INR 75 Lakhs:

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate 48 6 Rahul Chahar 22 Spinner India Capped 107 13 Dominic Drakes 24 All-rounder West Indies Capped 119 14 Sheldon Cottrell 32 Fast Bowler West Indies Capped 122 14 Navdeep Saini 29 Fast Bowler India Capped 126 14 Jaydev Unadkat 30 Fast Bowler India Capped 168 19 Rovman Powell 28 Batsman West Indies Capped 175 20 Daryl Mitchell 30 All-rounder New Zealand Capped 180 20 Romario Shepherd 27 All-rounder West Indies Capped 193 22 Jason Behrendorff 31 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 194 22 Nathan Ellis 27 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 196 22 Siddharth Kaul Fast Bowler India Capped 197 22 Obed Mccoy 25 Fast Bowler West Indies Capped 200 22 Reece Topley 28 Fast Bowler England Capped 203 23 Todd Astle 35 Spinner New Zealand Capped 259 29 Martin Guptill 35 Batsman New Zealand Capped 269 30 Fabian Allen 26 All-rounder West Indies Capped 271 30 Ben Cutting 35 All-rounder West Indies Capped 276 30 Scott Kuggeleijn 30 All-rounder New Zealand Capped 279 31 Sean Abbott 30 Fast Bowler Australia Capped 282 31 Alzarri Joseph 25 Fast Bowler West Indies Capped 283 31 Dhawal Kulkarni 33 Fast Bowler India Capped 339 37 Darren Bravo 33 Batsman West Indies Capped 348 38 Carlos Brathwaite 33 All-rounder West Indies Capped 353 38 Keemo Paul 24 All-rounder West Indies Capped 365 39 Billy Stanlake 27 Fast Bowler Australia Capped