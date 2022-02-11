IPL 2022 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders Strategy: Who should KKR buy & buy back, remaining purse

Ahead of this year's mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders retained power-hitter Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, legendary West Indies spinner Sunil Narine and emerging all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

By releasing their captain Eoin Morgan, the franchise sent out a message that it is looking for a long term captaincy solution. Morgan's performance with the bat wasn't satisfactory and that would have been a reason behind the team's strategy to let go of the World Cup-winning captain.



The franchise will enter the bidding process with a purse of Rs 48 crore and it will be a challenge for the owners to create a balanced squad. They will also have to buy a potential captaincy material at the auction but their tight budget might pose a challenge.

With top names in the auction and nine more franchises involved, it makes for an exciting two days. Let's take a look at the players KKR could possibly buy or buy back from the auction and their general strategy.

1. KKR Retained players

Andre Russell - Rs 12 Crore

Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8 Crore

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 Crore

Sunil Narine - Rs 6 Crore

2. KKR Purse Remaining

Rs 48 Crore

3. Who should KKR buy in the auction

Steve Smith: Smith can bat at any position from opening to number 3-4-5 and would reduce the team's dependency upon Andre Russell. His unorthodox style of batting and his ability to play both pacers and spinners equally well makes him a good choice for Knight Riders.

As the franchise is looking to build a team for the future, going for a long term captaincy option would also be an ideal move. With head coach Brendon McCullum, Smith could forge a long-term partnership. Smith is one of the most determined cricketers in world cricket and someone who likes to lead from the front.

David Warner: The senior Australia batsman is one of the most consistent overseas batters in the history of IPL. As the team management looks to build a strong side for the next couple of editions, it might just show interest in the explosive batsman. Warner's ability to play spin and pace equally well makes him an ideal candidate for KKR. He can be an accumulator, as well as perform the role of a sheath anchor.

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the most talked-about players in the last two seasons of the IPL. The young Karnataka opener has only gone from strength to strength ever since he made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. The talented left-handed batsman has shown all the signs of being the next big thing in Indian cricket. KKR team management will definitely go after Padikkal - who even slammed a century in IPL 2021 - to get another talented opener.

4. Who should KKR buy back

Shubman Gill: The talented India opener from Punjab wasn't retained by the franchise but KKR owners would be looking to buy the right-handed batsman back. Gill has played some fine knocks in his short IPL career so far and impressed everyone with the array of shots in his repertoire. Experts, as well as oppositions, have rated him highly and several teams would be planning to get this youngster in their squad for he could be a long-term investment.

Pat Cummins: KKR spent a mind-boggling Rs 15.50 crore in the IPL 2021 auction for the Australian pacer. Cummins, who is the number one Test bowler, picked up 9 wickets in the 7 games he played for the franchise. The right-handed batsman also played some good knocks with the bat. Though he missed the second half of the tournament, KKR might just look to buy his services at a relatively lower price.

Prasidh Krishna: The right-arm pacer from Karnataka emerged as the player of the match in the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. His ability to consistently bowl quicker deliveries and improved line and length has helped Prasidh draw the attention of several franchises. KKR would definitely look to get him back in the squad.

5. KKR Auction Strategy

Kolkata Knight Riders have already utilised Rs 42 crore by retaining 5 players and have a remaining purse of Rs 48 crore. They will have to make smart buys and also need to go after some match-winners to form a balanced side. The owners will have to buy some big names and a player who could lead the side in the next couple of seasons.