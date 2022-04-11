IPL 2022: Best Predicted Playing 11 of Chennai Super Kings, Strength, Weaknes, How Can CSK Beat RCB

But that is easier said than done because they are up against an RCB side which is many times more balanced under Faf du Plessis, himself an IPL winner with CSK in IPL 2021.

So, Faf will know a thing or two about the approach of CSK and will formulate strategies accordingly.

It is not that the Super Kings are unfamiliar to such bad starts as they had endured such a horror start in 2010 too, and ended up winning the title.

But that was a good 12 years ago and many who were part of that saga was not with the team and those are here like MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo have already seen their good days.

So, what should CSK do to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore? And we are starting from the Playing 11.

1. CSK Squad 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh. 2 CSK best playing 11 vs RCB 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Robin Uthappa, 3. Moeen Ali, 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. Shivam Dube, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. MS Dhoni, 8. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 9. Dwayne Bravo, 10, Chris Jordan, 11. Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner 3 Changes CSK should make vs RCB The Super Kings should try to bring in India u-19 all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargkekar to the 11 against RCB. The strapping lad can hit the ball a long way and can bowl at brisk pace. There is no point in holding back someone with potential, as the frontline players are not really delivering any goods for the team. Perhaps, he can walk in at the expense of Mukesh Choudhary, the left-arm pacer. And should the CSK bring in Mitchell Santner? Yes, Santner is a left-arm pacer and he will become the second left-arm spinner in the side after Ravindra Jadeja. But Santner is also a handy lower-order batsman and Jadeja is not exactly at the top of his bowling in the IPL 2022. So, a spinner who can take the ball away from the bevy of right-handers in the RCB top order. 4 How to use CSK reserve players? The CSK should find a way to use players like Devon Conway, who played a match before Moeen Ali returned. The only players he replace is either Dwayne Bravo or Chris Jordan but that will rob them of bowling options. Or bring him in place of Theekshana and try to eek out a couple of overs off Conway, who is a real top bat in the T20 format. But for that, the CSK should also get a couple of overs off Shivam Dube. After that traumatic 19th over, Dube, who has been striking excellent in IPL 2022, has not bowled but he needs to give a couple of overs somehow that can add flexibility to the CSK 11.