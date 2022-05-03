IPL 2022: Could be a second season syndrome for him: Gavaskar on struggling KKR all rounder

On Monday, the Knights made two changes to their line-up and the move worked in their favour as Kolkata returned to winning ways. Venkatesh Iyer was replaced by Anukul Roy and Shivam Mavi came into the side in place of Harshit Rana.

Replacing Venkatesh, Anukul played a key role in the Knights' win as he returned with figures of 1/28, while Shivam Mavi also pocketed a wicket and pulled off a stunning catch.

Venkatesh, who had enjoyed a terrific season in the previous edition, has been enduring a tough time. In the nine matches Venkatesh has struggled as he sccored just 132 runs as opposed to his 370 from 10 games last seaon. Meanwhile, the all rounder has gone wicketless so far this season. Former India skipper said dropping Venkatesh was a good move for the former champions.

Gavaskar said the all rounder could be facing 'second-season syndrome'. Talking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "Because of the fact that they have not been winning, KKR have had to make a couple of changes. Venkatesh Iyer... I was talking about giving someone a long rope, he has played about... what 9 or 10 games... but hasn't done anything with either bat or ball. It could be a second season syndrome for him."

Gavaskar backed Iyer's replacement - Anukul Roy - who played an important role in KKR's win. "That's the reason they decided to go in with Anukul Roy. We all know that he is a brilliant fielder. We have seen him coming in as substitute after some bowler has bowled his four overs. As a fielder he is outstanding," said Gavaskar.

Meanwhile in the match, KKR, who elected to field first, restricted the explosive Royals batting line-up as Rajasthan struggled to an under-par 152/5. In reply, KKR's opening pair once again failed to impress, but the Knights chased it down with five balls to spare.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana stitched together a third-wicket partnership of 60 off 43 to set the stage for a win. Thereon, Rinku Singh and Rana took the Knights home with a fourth wicket stand of 66 off 38.