IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Records, Stats

MS Dhoni made a vintage 50 to lead the Super Kings to 131 for 5 but that proved insufficient by that tad much as the Knight Riders chased down the target with 9 balls to spare.

Both CSK and KKR came to the field with new captains, Ravindra Jadeja for the Chennaiites and Shreyas Iyer for the Kolkatans. But overall, the KKR made a better effort on the night and for Chennai, they might have felt the absence of injured Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali, who might join the team back for their next match.

So, here’s after match details like post-match presentation, captains’ comments, man of the match and some stats and records.

1 Post-match comments

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK captain: I think dew will be vital and it will play a part. If you win the toss, you will definitely look to bowl first. In the first six overs, it was damp and in the second half, the ball was coming on. We were looking to drag the game as deep as we can. Bravo bowled brilliantly and everybody did a good job with the ball. As a batting unit, we didn't get partnerships. We will try to do better next game.

Sheldon Jackson, made debut for KKR: In the start I had nerves, but the management and coaching staff are brilliant. They helped me to calm down, they backed me and I am very grateful to them. He (MS Dhoni) always been my inspiration. I always looked upto him and whatever he does I just try to imitate it and I have a lot to look and lot to learn from him. Learning a lot (On playing the helicopter shot) and picking up quite a lot from him (MSD) actually.

Shreyas Iyer, KKR Captain: There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball. Enjoying the new franchise. It was spungier than we imagined. This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling line up I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too.

Umesh Yadav, Man of the Match (KKR): Wickets in the powerplay is important. Team's role is what I carried out today. Usually I've been focusing on my rhythm. I'm thankful to my trainers for keeping me in shape.

2 Awards of the Match

Man of the Match: Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Super Striker: Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings)

Game Changer: Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

Let’s Crack it Six: Robin Uthappa (Chennai Super Kings)

Power Player: Umesh Yadav

Most Valuable Asset: Umesh Yadav

Fastest Delivery: Umesh Yadav (142.6 kmph)

4s of the Match: MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings).

3 Stats & Records

CSK’s Dwayne Bravo equalled Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL — now they have 170 wickets each.

Three players made their debut for KKR: skipper Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and England batsman Sam Billings.