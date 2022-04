IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

CSK were beaten by Rajasthan Royals despite scoring 210 while PBKS could resist the forceful Kolkata Knight Riders in their last games. In fact, the Super Kings under Ravindra Jadeja had lost both the games so far, a first in their brilliant history.

Punjab are 7th on the table and Chennai are 8th and they would be eager to give a fillip to their respective rankings with a win.

So, here is Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction etc.

1. Squads Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis. 2. Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube/Rajvardhan Hangargkekar, 6 MS Dhoni (WK), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Dwaine Pretorious, 9. Dwayne Bravo, 10. Mukesh Choudhary, 11. KM Asif/Tushar Deshpande. Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Raj Bawa / Prabhsimran Singh, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Harpreet Brar / Rishi Dhawan 8 Odean Smith, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Arshdeep Singh 11 Rahul Chahar. 3. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks 1 Shikhar Dhawan 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Robin Uthappa, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 MS Dhoni, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. 4. Match prediction The Chennai Super Kings need an urgent reversal of fortunes but against a strong, all-round Punjab Kings, it will be tough. Our favourite is Punjab Kings.