IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction

The CSK have lost 4 matches in a row in IPL 2022, a first since 2010, and they are winless in IPL 15. So the Chennai outfit led by Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to get on to the table with 2 points.

At the other end, we have RCB under Faf du Plessis, one of the teams that have gone off the block in some pace, who now have 6 points.

The Bangalore side will be looking to bag those two points, and go to 8 points to be in a more comfortable position among the top rung teams.

So, let’s take a deeper look into the CSK vs RCB match through Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai. Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh. 2. Playing 11 RCB: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Shahbaz Ahmed 6. Sherfane Rutherford, 7. Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Wanindu Hasaranga, 10. Mohammad Siraj, 11. Akash Deep. CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja (captain), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Mukesh Choudhary. 3. Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Fantasy Tips 1: 1. Faf du Plessis, 2. Robin Uthappa, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Shahbaz Ahmed, 5. Sherfane Rutherford, 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Chris Jordan, 10. Akash Deep, 11. Harshal Patel. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Dream11 Fantasy Tips 2: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Anuj Rawat, 3. Moeen Ali, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. MS Dhoni, 6. Shivam Dube, 7. Dwayne Bravo, 8. Maheesh Theekshana, 9. Wanindu Hasaranga, 10. Mohammad Siraj, 11. Akash Deep. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. 4. Match prediction Usually, CSK have upper hand over RCB in the IPL but in IPL 2022 the situation is different. RCB looks a better balanced and equipped team and our pick for the winner of this match is Royal Challengers Bangalore.