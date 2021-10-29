IPL 2022: David Warner ends Sunrisers Hyderabad association; 5 teams who can bid for him in mega auction

1. Punjab Kings
The Kings are almost certain to part ways with Chris Gayle and they would want an equally impact player to come in for the big Jamaican. Warner is a perfect fit. He had oodles of experience in the IPL, and also is a tournament winning captain. Warner also remains one of the most destructive batsman at the top, a top three consisting the left-hander, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal could do wonders for the team.
2. Rajasthan Royals
Yes, they have players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in their ranks but there have been lot of uncertainty surrounding them for various reasons. Stokes has come back to the England side for Ashes but we may still cannot fathom how another bubble life will affect him. But the Royals might part ways with players like Livingstone, David Miller etc. They would like to have someone like Warner, who is a proven performer in the IPL for a long time.
3. Kolkata Knight Riders
Under Eoin Morgan, they reached the IPL 2021 final but his form was way too wretched to ignore. The KKR might just take that tough call to let go Morgan and in that event they would require someone who has the experience of leading the team in the league. Warner fit that role well and he remains one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL.
4. Ahmedabad or Lucknow
So, how about the two new teams to be a part of the tournament from IPL 2022? There is a good chance that they might go in full tilt for Warner who brings in a fine package of a batsman who has a brilliant track record in the IPL and a captain who had won the event in 2016.