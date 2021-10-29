IPL 2022: David Warner ends Sunrisers Hyderabad association; 5 teams who can bid for him in mega auction

Sunrisers had dropped Warner, their only IPL winning captain, from the playing 11 after his modest form with the bat. In fact, Warner was not picked for the last six games of the IPL 2021 and was stripped of the captaincy of the team as well.

It had mothballed into a big controversy after Warner was even left out of the SRH squad and was not present at the ground during the match.

"I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sun-risers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Warner told SEN radio.

Warner said being left out of the Sunrisers playing XI was a "tough pill to swallow".

"I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you're playing the game you're playing the scenario.

“Obviously there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin and do everything you can for the team.

"Not being able to go there, run drinks and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm yet to get those answers," said the southpaw who is currently in the UAE with Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

Which teams can buy David Warner, if his name comes up in the auction? Here's a lowdown.

1. Punjab Kings The Kings are almost certain to part ways with Chris Gayle and they would want an equally impact player to come in for the big Jamaican. Warner is a perfect fit. He had oodles of experience in the IPL, and also is a tournament winning captain. Warner also remains one of the most destructive batsman at the top, a top three consisting the left-hander, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal could do wonders for the team. 2. Rajasthan Royals Yes, they have players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in their ranks but there have been lot of uncertainty surrounding them for various reasons. Stokes has come back to the England side for Ashes but we may still cannot fathom how another bubble life will affect him. But the Royals might part ways with players like Livingstone, David Miller etc. They would like to have someone like Warner, who is a proven performer in the IPL for a long time. 3. Kolkata Knight Riders Under Eoin Morgan, they reached the IPL 2021 final but his form was way too wretched to ignore. The KKR might just take that tough call to let go Morgan and in that event they would require someone who has the experience of leading the team in the league. Warner fit that role well and he remains one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL. 4. Ahmedabad or Lucknow So, how about the two new teams to be a part of the tournament from IPL 2022? There is a good chance that they might go in full tilt for Warner who brings in a fine package of a batsman who has a brilliant track record in the IPL and a captain who had won the event in 2016.