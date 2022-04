IPL 2022: DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Delhi Capitals' camp has been hit by COVID-19 as Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert have both tested positive. Two other support staff members have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The game has been, therefore, shifted to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune to avoid travel of the Delhi squad. Despite being hit by coronavirus, the Rishabh Pant-led side registered an emphatic 9-wicket win over Punjab Kings and their morale will be high.

With four wins and two defeats, Rajasthan Royals are sitting at the third spot with a net run rate of (+0.380). While Delhi Capitals are sitting at sixth position with three wins in six games. Delhi's net run rate is +0.942, which is the best amongst all 10 teams.

When it comes to Head to Head stats between the two sides, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have an equal number of wins. In 24 outings between the two sides, Delhi came out victorious in 12 of them. While Rajasthan defeated Delhi in 12 matches.

Here are the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the DC vs RR match.

Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sanju Samson(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav Team 2: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Mushfiqur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur. Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal Prediction Rajasthan Royals are placed higher in the points table and the Sanju Samson-led looks a balanced side in all departments. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are finally finding their rhythm. However, in the contest between RR and DC, the former look favourites.