IPL 2022: Don't care what people say about him but he is a fabulous prospect for India: Sunil Gavaskar

IPL 2022: KL Rahul can play finisher's role for LSG: Gavaskar

After losing their opener to Gujarat, the Super Giants bounced back with a morale-boosting smashing win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

While the batsmen, led by skipper KL Rahul was in stellar show as they chased down the massive 211-run target, the bowlers, who put up a disciplined effort in the first game, leaked runs in their second match.

Speaking to Star Sports, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar not only lauded Lucknow skipper KL Rahul, but also had words of praise for this bowler. Avesh Khan, who has been one of the leading wicket-takers of the Lucknow francise, was pegged as a future India prospect by the former Indian skipper.

The young pacer returned with figures of 1/33 in the first match against Titans and 2/38 against Super Kings. Speaking about the youngster show, Gavaskar backed the youngster and said despite leaking runs the pacer will be a key figure in the Indian team in the future.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "If you get a batter out in your previous encounter, it gives you that much more confidence. On the other hand, if you've been hammered by the batter, you will just be a little bit nervous. And also, it's a challenge, that 'I have been hammered in the previous game and I want to show what I am capable of'. Avesh Khan is a very good prospect. I don't care what people say about him but he is a fabulous prospect for India."

On Monday (April 4) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, in Match 12 of IPL 2022, LSG is playing their third game of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and invited the KL Rahul-led side to bat. The SRH bowlers handed them a strong start as LSG skipper Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking as the top order crumbled quickly.