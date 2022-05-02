IPL 2022 Fastest Ball: List of fastest delivery of every match – Umran Malik dominates the list

In match 46 of IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran bowled at the speed of 154kmph twice and went past the previous quickest delivery - 153.9kmph - clocked by Gujarat Titans' New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

During the first innings of SRH's match against Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Umran first clocked 154kmph in the 10th over when he bowled a full delivery on the stumps to Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the CSK opener hit it down the ground for a four.

The 22-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir once again clocked 154kmph in the 19th over by bowling a yorker to MS Dhoni, who dug it out for a single.

The race for the fastest delivery of the season has been between Umran and Ferguson with the likes of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje not fit enough to play as yet. Here is the top 5 fastest deliveries so far in IPL 2022:

PLAYER BOWLING SPEED IN KMPH Umran Malik (SRH) 154 Umran Malik (SRH) 154 Lockie Ferguson (GT) 153.9 Umran Malik (SRH) 153.3 Umran Malik (SRH) 153.1

Apart from the duo, Ferguson's teammate in GT, West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, Lucknow Super Giants' Sri Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera have consistently clocked high speeds. Kagiso Rabada, who once bowled at very quick pace has not reached the heights as yet.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini are also among the list for fastest delivery in a match this season. Uncapped Akash Deep, Kuldeep Sen and Harshit Rana too have bowled quick.

Also, Umran has won the Swiggy Instant fastest delivery award in every match SRH has played so far this season. Chameera too has won the award most often when LSG have played and the same can be said of Ferguson when GT plays.

Here is the list of fastest delivery of every match in IPL 2022 so far:

Match No. Fixture Player (TEAM) Bowling Speed in Kmph 1 CSK vs KKR Umesh Yadav (KKR) 142.4 2 MI vs DC Kamlesh Nagarkoti (DC) 145.8 3 RCB vs PBKS Odean Smith (PBKS) 148.8 4 LSG vs GT Lockie Ferguson (GT) 150.4 5 RR vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 150 6 KKR vs RCB Akash Deep (RCB) 144.1 7 CSK vs LSG Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 144.9 8 PBKS vs KKR Umesh Yadav (KKR) 141.2 9 RR vs MI Navdeep Saini (RR) 149 10 GT vs DC Lockie Ferguson (GT) 147.8 11 PBKS vs CSK Chris Jordan (CSK) 139.9 12 LSG vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 152.4 13 RR vs RCB Prasidh Krishna (RR) 143.6 14 MI vs KKR Tymal Mills (MI) 144.5 15 DC vs LSG Anrich Nortje (DC) 144.1 16 PBKS vs GT Lockie Ferguson (GT) 148.9 17 CSK vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 153.1 18 MI vs RCB Mohammed Siraj (RCB) 145.5 19 DC vs KKR Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 144.1 20 RR vs LSG Kuldeep Sen (RR) 146.5 21 GT vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 153.3 22 CSK vs RCB Mohammed Siraj (RCB) 141.5 23 PBKS vs MI Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 144.6 24 GT vs RR Lockie Ferguson (GT) 150.4 25 KKR vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 150.1 26 LSG vs MI Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 146.4 27 RCB vs DC Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 143.6 28 PBKS vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 152.6 29 CSK vs GT Lockie Ferguson (GT) 153.9 30 RR vs KKR Shivam Mavi (KKR) 147.8 31 RCB vs LSG Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 146.6 32 PBKS vs DC Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 143 33 MI vs CSK Riley Meredith (MI) 145.4 34 RR vs DC Prasidh Krishna (RR) 147.3 35 GT vs KKR Lockie Ferguson (GT) 149.7 36 RCB vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 151.1 37 LSG vs MI Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 146.1 38 PBKS vs CSK Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 143.2 39 RR vs RCB Kuldeep Sen (RR) 146.9 40 SRH vs GT Umran Malik (SRH) 152.9 41 KKR vs DC Harshit Rana (KKR) 144.4 42 LSG vs PBKS Mohsin Khan (LSG) 143.9 43 RCB vs GT Alzarri Joseph (GT) 151.3 44 RR vs MI Kuldeep Sen (RR) 144.7 45 LSG vs DC Dushamantha Chameera (LSG) 147.9 46 CSK vs SRH Umran Malik (SRH) 154