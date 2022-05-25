Gujarat Titans become first finalists of IPL 2022: GT journey, stats, top performers

The Hardik Pandya-led side chased down 189 in 19.3 overs and reached home (191/3) in style with three balls to spare. In-form Gujarat Titans' batter David Miller scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls and took his team home. The left-handed South Africa batter smashed three back-to-back maximums in the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, to seal the game for his team. GT required 16 off the final over and Miller scored 18 on the first three.

Trent Boult (1/38) and Obed McCoy (1/40) were the only wicket-takers for RR in the big game while their spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (0/32) and R Ashwin (0/40) remained wicketless.

Earlier in the day, GT skipper Hardik won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson to bat first at Eden Gardens surface, which kept getting better as the game progressed. The dew in the second half of the game also played a part as it made batting easy.

Put in to bat, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) early but Samson and Jos Buttler dominated the GT bowlers with their aggressive batting, hitting plenty of boundaries during a second-wicket partnership of 68 runs in quick time.

Skipper Samson got out after scoring an entertaining 47 off only 26 balls while leading scorer Buttler smashed his way to 89 in 56 deliveries.

GT spinner Rashid Khan bowled extremely well and finished with none for 15 in his full quota of four overs.

Having secured a win in the Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans will now board the flight to Ahmedabad and will wait for the winners of the Qualifier 2 in the Final on May 29. They will make their debut at their home ground i.e. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, that too in an IPL Final.

Let's take a look at Gujarat Titans' road to the FINAL in their debut season:

Performance:

GT became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and secured the top spot in the points table with 20 points (10 wins, 4 losses in 14 games).

March 28: Vs Lucknow Super Giants - Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets

April 2: Vs Delhi Capitals - Gujarat Titans won by 14 runs

April 8: Vs Punjab Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets

April 11: Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - SRH won by 8 wickets

April 14: Vs Rajasthan - Gujarat Titans won by 37 runs

April 17: Vs Chennai Super Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets

April 23: Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Gujarat Titans won by 8 runs

April 27: Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets

April 30: Vs Bangalore - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets

May 3: Vs Punjab Kings - Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

May 6: Vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai Indians won by 5 runs

May 10: Vs Lucknow Super Giants - Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs

May 15: Vs Chennai Super Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets

May 19: Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - RCB won by 8 wickets

Top Performers:

Top-three run-scorers:

1. Hardik Pandya - 453 runs - 14 matches - 132.84 SR - 46x4s - 11x6s

2. David Miller - 449 runs - 15 matches - 141.19 SR - 29x4s - 22x6s

3. Shubman Gill - 438 runs - 15 matches - 136.02 SR - 48x4s - 10x6s

Highest Individual Score:

Shubman Gill - 96 vs Punjab Kings

Highest Average: David Miller - 64.14, 8 not outs

Most Fifties: Shubman Gill & David Miller - 4

Top-three wicket-takers:

1. Mohammed Shami - 19 wickets in 15 matches

2. Rashid Khan - 18 wickets in 15 matches

3. Lockie Ferguson - 12 wickets in 12 matches

Best Economy: Rashid Khan - 6.74

Most Expensive GT players at IPL 2022 auction:

Hardik Pandya - Rs 15 crore (retained)

Rashid Khan - Rs 15 crore (retained)

Lockie Ferguson - Rs 10 crore