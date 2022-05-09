IPL 2022: Irfan and Harbhajan feel Tilak Varma will serve Mumbai Indians for next ten years

Varma - the 19-year-old left-handed batsman - has done exceedingly well for the five-time champions in the most exciting IPL season, scoring 328 runs including 2 fifties in 10 innings. He is also the top-scorer for the franchise in a struggling season.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Pathan said, "Whenever a youngster does well he starts believing that he belongs here and once he gets the confidence he looks to cement his position in the team. We are seeing the same with Tilak Varma.

"He's a talented left-hand middle-order batsman, who is worth gold in cricket. Every team looks to have a left-hander because he plays spin at ease, they have that natural ability to handle those angles from leg-spinners and left-arm spinners.

"This young hero will become a superhero for MI if he continues to play like this. He'll play for the franchise for the next ten years."

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also praised MI for showing faith in young talents like Varma as well as Dewald Brevis, who has shown glimpses of greatness. Harbhajan echoed Pathan and said the duo are going to represent the team for the next ten years.

While Varma has top-scored for MI, Brevis has lived up to the hype, scoring 124 runs in 6 innings, which also included some massive hits, 8 sixes and 13 fours.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma are like investments for the Mumbai Indians. MI has invested correctly in these young talents and will reap the benefits for many years.

"Brevis and Tilak have shown glimpses of their talents and they are going to don the MI jersey for the next ten years. We have witnessed some unbelievable talents this season and the confidence which these youngsters are showing is simply outstanding."

Varma and Brevis will be in action next on Monday (May 9) when Mumbai Indians clash with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.