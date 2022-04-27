IPL 2022: Jaywardene in favour of third umpire intervention in above-waist no balls

Jayawardene believes the ICC Cricket Committee should hold a discussion on whether the third umpire should alert the on-field umpires in such a scenario.

The former Sri Lankan captain's statement came following the drama witnessed in the final over of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals last Friday when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six, but the DC camp demanded it be called a no-ball for height.

But the on-field umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal. DC lost the match by 15 runs. "Probably, the umpires did get it wrong, but the rules say that you can't go to the third umpire or check on those things," Jayawardene said on The ICC Review.

"It is something, I think, going forward we need to look at: whether (there should be) the option for the third umpire to come on the field, on to the main umpires and inform them that it's a delivery you should check."

Soon after the incident, a livid DC captain Rishabh Pant asked Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out, while assistant coach Praveen Amre went into the playing arena to lodge his protest. Pant and Amre both were fined 100 per cent of their match fees, with the latter also handed a one-match ban and pacer Shardul Thakur fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

"But...the spirit of the game, and to see things moving forward, it's never an option for any coach or any player to come on to the field," Jayawardene said.

"We are given an opportunity during the strategic time-out to come out in IPL, and that should be the only time the coaches or anyone else should be allowed."

Under the current ICC playing conditions, all front foot no-balls are checked by the third umpire. The action of DC players and support staff didn't go down well with Jayawardene.

"It is disappointing to see that. You are stopping the game, and people are coming on to the field," he said. "But I honestly believe it was just the emotions carrying away. It was just the last over, a couple of sixes were hit and there was probably an opportunity (for Capitals to chase down the target).

"We saw it on TV. Most of the guys (Mumbai Indians players) were watching it together, and afterwards as well, we had a chat. We will probably react in the dugout, but (for us) it's never an option to go onto the field. That's not the way things should be, but I'm pretty sure Rishabh and Pravin would regret what happened," he added.