IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Stats And Records Preview: Shreyas Iyer, Russell, Bhuvneshwar approach big milestones

The team calculations aside, the players from both the sides will be eager to achieve some personal milestones. Here is a list of approaching milestones in the KKR vs SRH match.

1. KKR vs SRH head to head

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met each other 22 times in the IPL. The KKR have overwhelming advantage winning 14 matches against SRH’s 8 wins. However, the SRH won in their last meeting on April 15 during the IPL 2022.

KKR highest total: 187

KKR lowest total: 101

SRH highest total: 209

SRH lowest total: 115

2 KKR IPL Stats

Most runs: Gautam Gambhir: 3345

Highest Individual Score: 158 by Brendon McCullum

Most centuries: Brendon McCullum — 1.

Most 50s: Gautam Gambhir: 30

Most Sixes: Andre Russell: 167

Most Fours: Gautam Gambhir: 383

Most Wickets: Sunil Narine: 169

Best Bowling: 5/19 by Sunil Narine

Highest partnership: 184 by Gautam Gambhir / Chris Lynn vs Gujarat Lions in 2017.

3 SRH IPL records

Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB

Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI

Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs

Highest individual score: David Warner: 126

Most 50s: David Warner: 40

Most 100s: David Warner: 2

Most 6s: David Warner: 143

Most 4s: David Warner: 379

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 128

Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19

Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.

4. KKR vs SRH Approaching milestones

1 KKR all-rounder Andre Russell needs 2 more runs to complete 2000 runs for the franchise. He will be 4th batsman to achieve that milestone after Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan.

2 KKR batter Andre Russell is 19 runs away from reaching the 2000-run mark in the IPL alone.

3 KKR batter Nitish Rana needs 1 more four to complete 150 fours mark for the Knight Riders.

4 KKR captain Shreyas Iyer requires 4 more sixes to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.

5 KKR captain Shryeas Iyer will play in his 100th IPL match against SRH on Saturday (May 14).

6 KKR bowler Tim Southee needs 7 wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

7 SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 more wickets to overtake R Ashwin in the wicket-takers list. Ashwin has 154 wickets and Bhuvneshwar has 152 wickets.