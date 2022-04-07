IPL 2022: 'KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants look like a team to beat,' says Morne Morkel

Coach Andy Flower's boys first chased down a mammoth 210 against Chennai Super Kings and later defended 157 against a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up.

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel lavished praise on the Super Giants for their consistent performance and also applauded the team's balance in every department.

Morkel - who won the Purple Cap by picking up the most number of wickets in the IPL 2012 season while playing for Delhi Daredevils - hailed LSG's bowling unit and claimed that the Lucknow-based franchise looks like a team to beat in the tournament.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, the former Protea pacer said, "It was a fantastic effort from Lucknow Super Giants to defend against a classy Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up (in their previous game). They held their nerves and bowled a good line to not let the opposition batters get away. So, the Super Giants are looking like a team to beat."

Super Giants' pace trio of Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye and Jason Holder did exceptionally well in the match against SRH first in the powerplay and later in the death overs to prevent the Orange Army from overhauling the total at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Praising Super Giants' potent pace attack Morkel said, "Lucknow Super Giants have got three fantastic bowlers to bowl at the back end (against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets in the 18th over, that was a make or break (situation) in the game. AJ Tye is showing his skills and Jason Holder was also brilliant at the close of the innings. So, obviously, I am relieved from a bowler's perspective that teams are winning defending the total."

LSG will take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday (April 7) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.