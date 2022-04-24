IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav credits Shane Watson for working on the mental aspect of his game

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer has credited the franchise's coaching staff for helping him find his confidence back and he spoke his heart out in the fourth episode of The DC Podcast.

The 27-year-old, who has taken 13 wickets in the tournament so far, revealed Watson, who himself is an IPL legend, worked on building his mental strength after former Australia cricketer joined the franchise.

Speaking about working closely with Assistant Coach Shane Watson, Kuldeep said on the fourth episode of the DC podcast, "Shane Watson has also helped me a lot. I am very lucky to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared a lot of things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him."

Kuldeep also spoke about an interesting conversation he had with Head Coach Ricky Ponting during his first training session with the Delhi franchise, "When you are given the freedom to express yourself then you start to enjoy everything. When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he's looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot."

Rishabh Pant showing glimpses of MS Dhoni

When asked about the team's young captain Rishabh Pant, he sees glimpses of legendary India captain MS Dhoni in Pant's tactics behind the stumps.

"I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now," Kuldeep added.

Kuldeep also expressed his love for football in the podcast episode, "I don't like talking about cricket. I just play the game. I only talk about cricket when it's a serious conversation about what I should do as a player. I follow football very closely. I understand the game tactically and a football manager's approach to matches. Although I don't play football very well, I have a lot of knowledge about football."

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match in the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 28).