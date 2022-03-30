IPL 2022: Legends name team that impressed them the most after first round matches

Pathan picks Delhi Capitals

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has played for five IPL sides in the past, said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL,

"I am a fan of Delhi Capitals' fighting spirit. They could have easily lost the match looking at the position they were in against Mumbai Indians, but Axar Patel batted brilliantly and finished the game for his team," Pathan said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"David Warner hasn't joined the side yet. Anrich Nortje isn't fit yet. If these two join the Delhi squad, then this team will become even stronger."

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets, chasing down a target of 178 with 10 balls to spare after a 75-run unbeaten stand between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav.

Raina’s choice is Punjab Kings

Former India cricketer and IPL legend Suresh Raina, who is a Chennai Super Kings veteran, picked Punjab Kings as the team that has impressed him the most after the first round of fixtures.

"Punjab Kings have impressed me a lot. The way they played in their first game. A new captain, a new-look team, and all the players showed their full strength," Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"The collective effort put in by them while chasing a target in excess of 200 shows that their team combination is very good and it will bode them well in the times to come."

Punjab Kings led by Mayank Agarwal defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets, chasing down a mammoth target of 206 with an over to spare thanks to the late flurry by Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan.

Kulkarni impressed with debutants

Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who has plied his trade for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions, picked Gujarat Titans, who made their IPL debut, as the team that has impressed him the most.

"Gujarat Titans has impressed me a lot. The new talents under the leadership of Hardik Pandya have put up a very good performance in their opening game. I am very impressed with this team."

Gujarat Titans defeated fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets, chasing down a target of 159 in their opening match of IPL 2022, thanks to late cameos by Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar.

The second round of matches in the league stages starts with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday (March 30).