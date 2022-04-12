IPL 2022: Look to make an impact in every match I play, says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Shardul Thakur

Thakur, released by defending champions Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mega auction, attracted a lot of bidders due to his ability as a batter along with his primary role as a bowler and was finally bought by DC earlier this year for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore.

Thakur, who spent 4 seasons with CSK, winning 2 IPL titles during his time with the franchise did not get the chance to perform as a batter, but in his 46 appearances for the Yellow brigade, he claimed 55 wickets.

However, he earned the tag of an all-rounder with his multiple perfromances with the bat for the Indian team in ODIs, Tests and T20Is. Hence, Thakur had many franchises interested in his services.

Repaying DC's trust in him, Thakur has made vital contributions with ball and bat so far and the all-rounder expressed that he wants to make an impact in every game he plays, also highlighting the importance of all-rounders in T20 format.

"The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters in the team and we are all friends as we've been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that's why I play with a lot of energy," Thakur said in a media release.

"We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s. If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important."

In the 4 appearances for DC, Thakur has scored 53 runs and picked up 3 wickets. Thakur also added the support the team receives from head coach Ricky Ponting, who has adviced the players to play their natural game.

"The team is moving in the right direction and our Head Coach Ricky Ponting has always told us to play our natural game no matter what the situation is. He backs us so we always try to give our best," the all-rounder added.

Thakur also spoke about his main focus as a cricketer, "I look to enjoy playing cricket. I have worked hard to reach this stage so I don't want to put myself under any kind of pressure. Even when the crowd cheers for our opponents in the stadium, I look to enjoy those situations."

The Delhi Capitals, who have won 2 and lost 2 in 4 matches so far in IPL 2022, will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on double-header Saturday (April 16).