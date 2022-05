IPL 2022: LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The winner, LSG or GT, will top the table with 18 points and more than that one of those teams will also ensure a top four finish in the IPL 2022, means a playoff berth.

Both LSG and GT have played some consistent cricket throughout IPL 2022 and the playoff berth will be just reward for either of them.

Here you can be a part of this important match through this Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the LSG vs GT match.

1. Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal. 2 Playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi. Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 B Sai Sudarshan, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Pradeep Sangwan, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami. 3 Dream11 Prediction Team, Fantasy Tips Dream 11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammed Shami. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. Dream 11 Prediction Team 2: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 David Miller, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Dushamantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Ravi Bishnoi. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. 4 Match Prediction This will be a battle of top two teams in the IPL 2022 so far. It should be an exciting one too as both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are just a step away from IPL 2022 playoffs berth. The Titans are going through a little slump and Lucknow are a bit more solid at the moment. But we bet on Gujarat Titans to reverse the slump and emerge the winner from this match.