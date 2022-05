IPL 2022: MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians have been officially eliminated from the playoffs race and the five-time champions became the first team of the season to miss out. The Rohit Sharma-led side has just two wins in 10 games and will be looking to play for pride in their remaining matches.

After losing eight games on the trot, Mumbai Indians have won two consecutive games in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders - who had a tumultuous journey in the season - suffered a humiliating 75-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants after getting bundled out for 101 in the run chase of 177.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side faltered in all three departments of the game but it was KKR's batting that was a big letdown. Their batting struggled from the onset of the run chase. They still can keep them in the playoffs race if they go on to win their remaining games.

Here is Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction for the MI vs KKR match.

Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana. Playing XIs MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith KKR: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Ishan Kishan (wk), Aaron Finch, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav. Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav Team 2: Rohit Sharma, Baba Indrajith (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Rinku Singh, Daniel Sams, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav. Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine. Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders look better placed than Mumbai Indians in the points table but their performance has been disappointing in the last few games. MI, on the other hand, have won two back-to-back games and seems to have finally found the form back. Hence, our pick for the match is MI.