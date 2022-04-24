IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo dance at Devon Conway's pre-wedding party in traditional outfit - Watch

Conway - who is part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season - has recently married his fiancee Tim Watson. Ahead of the explosive left-handed Kiwi opener's wedding, the franchise threw a party at Trident Hotel, where the team is stationed for the IPL season.

In the video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their social media handle, MS Dhoni - who is sporting a traditional outfit like the rest of his IPL teammates - could be seen shaking his body to the music beats.

Dwayne Bravo - who is famous amongst fans for his 'champions' dance moves - was also seen grooving with the would-be groom. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande, N Jagadeesan, etc. were also caught on camera partying and dancing.

Due to his wedding, Conway will be unavailable for selection for the next week as he's left the bio bubble. He has left for South Africa for his wedding. Conway's unavailability might not be a big blow to the side as he has featured in only one game for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side so far.

As per a report, the New Zealand cricketer might rejoin the team on April 24 and will stay in isolation before joining the team's bio bubble. The opener will have to stay in isolation for three days under the quarantine rules and undergo RTPCR tests. He will join the team after clearing the test. For now, Conway will be unavailable for at least two matches.

Conway made his IPL debut for CSK in their season opener against last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders but he could only score 3 runs in that game. The southpaw hasn't featured in any games since Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad are performing the openers' duty for the side.