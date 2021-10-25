IPL 2022 New Teams List: Name, Auction/Bid Price, Owners Info

1. Lucknow team details

The team will be owned by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group and they will be based in the swank new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow that can house 50000 people. It may be recalled that the Goenka group has previous experience in running an IPL team.

They had owned the Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2016 and 2017 when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended.

2. Ahmedabad team details

The Irelia or the CVC Capital is a business conglomerate that runs offices across Asia. Europe, South and North America. This is their maiden foray into cricket but recently they had acquired a minor share in La Liga, the Spanish football league. They also had a minor stake in F1.

The home of Ahmedabad team will be the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium that can accommodate a massive 132000 spectators.

3. Who were the 9 bidders

The RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, CVC Capital, Adani Group, Lancer Capital of Glazer Family, the owner of Premier League giants Manchester United, the Kotak Limited led by Uday Kotak, CAPRI Holdings, All Cargo Logistics, Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. Rhiti Sports, which has investment from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, too was in the fray but was disqualified in the technical screening round before the financial bid opening round.

4. What was the base price of teams

The BCCI had pegged the base price of teams at Rs 2000 crore and had identified 6 cities across India as the base of two new teams. They were: Ahemdabad, Lucknow, Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack and Dharamsala. In all, 22 bidders had picked up the tender papers but only 9 were qualified for the final bidding at Dubai on Monday.