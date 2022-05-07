IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Punjab elect to bat first

Toss Update: After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat first in the day encounter of Saturday doubleheader.

Captain's speak:

After winning the toss PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal said, "We'd like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side."

RR skipper Sanju Samson - who lost this 10th toss in the tournament in 11 games - said, "We are losing quite a few tosses, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in."

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Ian Bishop brings the pitch report, and says, "There is a fair amount of grass and so the ball should slide on. It could be a bit two-paced as well as the other side is a bit dry and the spinners might be able to get something. All in all, we're hoping for a high-scoring contest."

Prasidh Krishna (RR): "I have felt absolutely no pressure (on being a high purchase buy in the auctions). It is still the same game and looking forward to doing my best in every game. We haven't played good cricket over the last couple of matches, we have made mistakes, but we're looking forward to going out there and enjoying ourselves, making lesser mistakes. It's come down to the heroes we've grown up seeing, the Bumrahs, the Shamis, the Ishants, there are a lot of bowlers who bowl fast and whom we can look up to. We can see them playing here and learning from them. I've grown up watching Brett Lee, he was really fast. I have spent some time with him before and that has helped me. It comes down to preparations, when you're honing your skills in the nets, it comes down to how you lean your skills, at the games, there's a lot of pressure and it all comes down to executing your skills. It is quite hot, so we have spent less time before the game, do only how much you need to do."