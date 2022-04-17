IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH, Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by seven wickets

In the first match of the Sunday double-header, SRH first impressed with the ball to restrict PBKS to 151, before the batsmen chased it down with 7 balls to spare.

After inviting Punjab to bat, the SRH bowlers put up a lethal show as Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled Punjab out for 151. Despite a smashing fifty from Livingstone, Punjab was restricted to 151.

In reply, SRH too got their chase off to a shaky start as they lost skipper Kane Williamson early. Rabada struck in the fourth over to remove the in form Williamson for just 3 off 9. In the powerplay, SRH recovered from the early blow to put up 39 runs in the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma (31) and Rahul Tripathi (34) steadied the innings with a partnership of 48 off 31. Chahar handed Punjab the breakthrough as Tripathi was picked up by Shahrukh Khan as he fell for 34 off 22. Chahar then went on to remove Sharma (31 off 25) to bring PBKS back into the game. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram took Sunrisers over the line to hand Punjab their third loss of the season.

Pooran (35 off 30) and Markram (41 off 27) put up a strong partnership of 75 off 50 to guide Sunrisers to their fourth win this season.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, PBKS did not get off to their usual flying start as they struggled to build partnerships. Missing skipper Manish Pandey due to injury, stand in skipper Dhawan had an off day with the bat as he fell for just 8 off 11.

Meanwhile coming into the side in place of regular skipper Mayank, Prabhsimran failed to impress as he fell for 14 off 11. With Punjab struggling at 48/3 in 6.2 overs, Livingstone lifted the side out of the woods with a smashing 33-ball 60. Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan stitched together a stand of 71 off 49 to help build the innings. Livingstone smashed his third IPL half century of just 26 deliveries.

For SRH, Malik put up a stellar show with the ball as he picked up four wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets to restrict the batting heavy Punjab to 151. Malik bowled an exceptional final over as he bowled a maiden over and picked up four wickets.

With the win Sunrisers have now won four matches and lost two and climbed to fourth on the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab have won three and lost as many games to slip to seventh on the points table.