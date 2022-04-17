IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Hyderabad to bowl first

After winning the toss in the first match of the Sunday double-header, Sunrisers elected to bowl against Punjab. With Mayank Agarwal missing out on Sunday's game, the Punjab Kings will be lead by Shikhar Dhawan.

Electing to bowl first, Williamson said, "It's something we've done recently. We are looking to execute our plans and the conditions. We keep trying to improve and in the day games are some things that are different. Playing XI unchanged."

Meanwhile, Dhawan, who is leading PBKS, said, "Mayank got injured yesterday and got hurt on his toe and will be fine by the next game. (Improve) We can get better as a bowling unit."

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have both won three matches each and lost two in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While Punjab bounced back in their previous game, and will head into the match on the back of a win, Sunrisers will be the more confident lot as they head into the game on the back of three consecutive wins.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab have registered alternating wins and losses in the ongoing season and when they face SRH, they will look to gain momentum and win two on the trot. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led SRH, who got the season off with two losses on the trot, are on a winning run, with three consecutive victories under their belt.

PBKS vs SRH Playing 11s:

Punjab Kings Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

