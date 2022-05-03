IPL 2022 Playoffs: Venues, date and timings; all about Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final

The Qualifier 1 & Eliminator will be held on May 24 and 25 respectively at the Eden Gardens. The caravan will then shift to Ahmedabad where Qualifier 2 will be held on May 27 while the mega final will be held on May 29.

The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the playoffs stages.

Playoffs format:

Qualifier 1: The top two ranked teams in the points table from the league stage will lock horns on May 24 (Tuesday) in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens.

Eliminator: The third and fourth-ranked teams in the points table will clash with each other on May 25 (Wednesday) at Eden Gardens.

Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on May 27 (Friday) at Narendra Modi International Stadium (Motera), Ahmedabad.

FINAL: The MEGA FINAL WILL BE HELD AT NARENDRA MODI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, AHMEDABAD ON MAY 29 (SUNDAY) BETWEEN WINNERS OF Q1 AND Q2.

Timings: All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

"Pleased to announce that Playoff Stage of IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad & Kolkata. The mega final will be at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. Qualifier 1 & Eliminator at Eden Gardens on 24-25 May respectively," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quoted by news agency ANI.

Women's T20 Challenge Dates and Venues announced

Jay Shah also announced the dates and venues for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge which returns this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the matches of the fourth instalment of the women's tournament will be held in Pune. "The Women's T20 Challenge resumes this year and Pune will host the fourth edition of the tournament. The dates of the matches will be 23rd May, 24th May, 26th May and the Final on 28th May," the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI further.