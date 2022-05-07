IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal help RR register big win

Chasing a competitive 190, the Royals reached home with two balls to spare as we witnessed another closely-fought contest in the ongoing tournament.

Royals lost their in-form batsman Jos Buttler (30 off 16) early in the powerplay. Buttler was looking in menacing touch before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada while manufacturing a shot. Captain Sanju Samson also looked in good touch but he was removed by Rishi Dhawan while attempting a big shot and departed early for 23 off 12 balls.

However, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal struck a solid fifty-plus partnership for the third wicket and kept their team in the hunt. Jaiswal - who was making his comeback in the game - notched up a fifty off 33 balls and played some exquisite shots. He was dismissed for 41-ball 68.

Padikkal (32-ball 31) was dismissed in the penultimate over raising some tensions in the RR camp as 8 were required from the final over. But a calm and composed Shimron Hetmyer (31* off 16) finished the game for his team after hitting a maximum on the second ball of the 20th over bowled by Rahul Chahar.

Earlier in the day, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was back among runs as he slammed his maiden half-century in IPL 2022 and helped Punjab Kings post a challenging 189 for 5.

The right-handed batsman opened the innings for Punjab Kings and scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six after their captain Mayank Agarwal opted to bat first in the day game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma (38 no off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to help their team post 15-20 runs extra in the end.

For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 1/32 was economical for his team and provided his team with the first breakthrough in the game when he ended in-form Punjab opener Shikhar Dhawan's knock prematurely for 12. However, credit for the wicket should go to Jos Buttler who plucked the ball out of thin air at mid-on.

Royals' star pacer Trent Boult who started things on a positive note in the game and bowled a maiden over in the powerplay conceded 36 runs from his remaining three overs.

India pacers Prasidh Krishna (1/48) and Kuldeep Sen (0/42) were a touch expensive from their quota of 4 overs as Punjab Kings managed to post an imposing total on a surface that looks conducive for batting.

Earlier in the day, after winning the toss Punjab skipper Mayank said, "We'd like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side."

RR captain Samson - who lost this 10th toss in 11 games - said, "We are losing quite a few tosses, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in."