GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Eden Gardens Weather Today Hourly

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 will be the first IPL game Kolkata is hosting after three years but the inclement weather in the City of Joy is posing a threat to the highly-anticipated contest. Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (May 24) in the Qualifier 1 while Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25).

The city's proximity to the Bay of Bengal - which is prone to cyclones - drastically affects the weather conditions in Kolkata. Also the ongoing Nor'westers, the localised thunderstorms and rains, have increased the chances of precipitation for the entire week.

The city is expected to witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorms all through the day on Tuesday (May 24), as well as Wednesday (May 25).

Here are the hourly weather forecasts for May 24 and May 25 (as per the weather.com data):

May 24: The storms are likely to end around 3:45 pm but more storms are possible later in the day.

May 25: The thunderstorms will be developing in the afternoon. While during the evening, there are predictions of early thunderstorms.

Eden Gardens press box damaged

Earlier last week, the thunderstorms shattered the glass covers of the press box at the Eden Gardens. A few hoardings and the covers at the stadium were also blown away by the thunderstorm. According to the Met department, the thunderstorms were accompanied by a wind speed of 90 kmph.

While talking about the damage caused a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official informed the media that the damages were minor and will not affect their preparation for the IPL playoffs matches.

"We still have two days in between. Everything will be ready and the press box glass will be fixed in time," said an official.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly - who resides in Kolkata - has been constantly visiting the stadium and taking stalk of the situation.

No reserve days for Qualifiers and Eliminator

The BCCI has kept any reserve days for Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 (May 27 in Ahmedabad). However, there is a reserve day for the Final.

In case the matches get affected by rain then Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method will come into play. If a full match isn't possible then there will be a five-overs-a-side game, and if that isn't possible then the winners will be decided by Super Over.

In case not a single ball could be bowled in the qualifiers and eliminators then the winners will be decided based on the team standings.