IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer flies back home for birth of his first child

In a video released by the franchise, Hetmyer said: "My stuff is still left in the room, it's only because of a special emergency I'm leaving. Don't miss mee too much. See you soon," indicating that he will be returning soon for the remainder of the ongoing IPL.

Along with the video, RR also released the following statement: "Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child.

"We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani. We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022."

"All the best, Hettie. We can't wait to have you back, this time as a father!," RR's statement concluded.

Royals are currently in third place on the IPL 2022 points table and are strongly placed alongside Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to make the playoffs which are scheduled to start on May 24.

Hetmyer has been key to the Royals position on the points table alongside the likes of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and skipper Sanju Samson.

The West Indian has played the role of a finisher, scoring 291 runs, including 1 fifty in 11 innings at the strike rate of 166.29. He has struck 18 fours and 21 sixes so far in IPL 2022.

Even in his recent innings, he scored 31 runs off 16 balls to help Royals seal a 5-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 190 with two balls to spare. This win also helped RR strengthen their chances of a playoff spot.

Next up for Royals will be Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (May 11) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. In the remaining two matches, RR will face LSG on May 15 and Chennai Super Kings on May 20.