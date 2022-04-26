IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments

For the time being, the RCB are 5th and RR are 3rd and both are having 10 points each. A victory can push the winner to 12 points and that much closer to a play-off berth.

Both the RCB and RR would not want to miss that opportunity and here are details like toss, playing 11 update, pitch report, pre-match comments etc.

Toss: RCB win, opts to bowl

Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk / captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Captains’ comments

Sanju Samson, RR captain: “We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, it's not how you get there. One change for us - Rajat Patidar comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat Kohli going to the top (opening with Faf). We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and we will have to play well.”

Pitch report

Deep Dasgupta to Star Sports: “This pitch has been used before, this is tyhe same picth where KKR chased down 161 in the 15th over. There is plenty of grass on the surface, but it looks abrasive, it means it could grip a bit and could be uneven as well.”