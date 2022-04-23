IPL 2022: RCB vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

The RCB under Faf du Plesiss are placed 3rd with 10 points and a win can propel them to the top spot. While a victory for SRH, led by Kane Williamson and having 8 points, can fire them into the top four.

So, both the sides have a lot to gain from this match. Here’s then the toss, playing 11 update, pitch report and pre-match comments from players.

Toss: SRH win toss, elect to field first.

Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Pitch report

Simon Doull to Star Sports: It is a very high-scoring ground, the surface looks magnificent. Five times the team batting second has won, four times the team batting first has won. It's got a nice covering of grass on it, great sound to it, good pace, good bounce. The grass coverage just gives a little bit of pace and bounce as well. I think we need to see bowlers getting a little bit shorter here at the Brabourne Stadium and getting the batsmen to hit square of the wicket - use those big pockets. It is a really good surface. If you do have to bat first, put 180+ on the board and you are in the game.

Pre-match comments

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: It's our first game here, it's looked like a pretty decent surface. IPL has something for the bowlers in the first six overs. The pitch has looked like a nice, consistent pitch. We have to assess and play accordingly from there. For me, it's a case of believing in the guys. As a team, you don't want to rely on one or two guys. Someone needs to put their hand up and luckily we've had guys who have done that consistently and also guys have shared responsibilities through the team.

Kane Williamson, SRH Captain: We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we'll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. We have had a little bit of a break. We have to play smart and make the required adjustments. Same team. Washington is recovering well, another few days should help him out.

Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB bowler: “As a team, we are at the top half of the table, we're happy with it. The top-order has struggled a bit, but today might be the day when they get back to form. I'm enjoying my role here, Chahal was the main spinner for the franchise before, so it was a big challenge coming in as his replacement. I love challenges and it's good for me. Last year, we both played together in two games and two leg-spinners can co-exist.”